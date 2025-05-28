CareNu Earns NCQA CVO Re-Certification: Reinforcing Industry Leadership in Quality Healthcare

"Achieving NCQA re-certification is more than a badge of honor. It is a testament to our unwavering commitment to quality and the integrity of our credentialing processes."--Paola Bianchi Delp, MBA, MHA, ACHE, president of CareNu Post this

The NCQA CVO certification validates that CareNu maintains the highest levels of credentialing oversight, ensuring providers meet strict quality and compliance measures. The thorough evaluation process, conducted over a year by credentialing experts and healthcare professionals, assessed 10 key elements, including provider education and training, malpractice history, ongoing monitoring of sanctions, and work history verification. NCQA's final report card for CareNu can be found here.

"Achieving CVO certification from NCQA demonstrates that CareNu has the systems, process and personnel in place to thoroughly and accurately verify providers' credentials and help health plan clients meet their accreditation goals," said Margaret E. O'Kane, president of NCQA.

NCQA, an independent, nonprofit organization dedicated to improving healthcare quality, is widely regarded as the gold standard in healthcare accreditation. Its CVO certification helps streamline credentialing processes, reducing administrative redundancies while maintaining patient safety and provider accountability.

"This re-certification strengthens CareNu's leadership in healthcare innovation and its steadfast commitment to excellence," added Andrew Molosky, MBA, FACHE, president and CEO of CareNu's parent company, Chapters Health System. Molosky also serves as co-founder and chair of CareNu's board.

About CareNu

CareNu, a subsidiary of Chapters Health System, is a data-forward healthcare organization using predictive analytics to revolutionize care for the medically vulnerable and their families. CareNu is at the forefront of a new healthcare approach in America by leveraging data and resources to optimize the patient experience and care delivery model. The organization also operates a Medicare Advantage health plan, global risk initiatives and an at-home primary care entity. It operates on a value-based care model and encompasses the entire health ecosystem for chronic illness care. embraces innovation to transform the patient-family experience. To discover the future of healthcare, visit http://www.carenu.com and follow on LinkedIn.

About NCQA

NCQA is a private, nonprofit organization dedicated to improving health care quality. NCQA accredits and certifies a wide range of health care organizations. It also recognizes clinicians and practices in key areas of performance. It also recognizes clinicians and practices in key areas of performance. NCQA's Healthcare Effectiveness Data and Information Set (HEDIS®) is the most widely used performance measurement tool in health care. In recognition for its leadership in diversity, equity and inclusion, NCQA has won the Excellence in Diversity Award from the Chesapeake Human Resources Association. NCQA's website contains information to help consumers, employers and others make more-informed health care choices. NCQA can be found online at ncqa.org, on Twitter @ncqa, and on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/ncqa.

About Chapters Health System

As a forward-thinking leader and distinguished healthcare organization, Chapters Health System is committed to pioneering care across the spectrum of chronic illness and beyond. Established in 1983 as a community-centered, not-for-profit entity, Chapters Health has continually expanded its reach and offerings to meet evolving healthcare needs. Dedication to innovation and excellence is evident through its diverse portfolio of companies, including 10 hospices, comprehensive behavioral health services, PACE Centers and an integrated pharmacy company. As part of its ongoing mission to enhance the patient and family experience, Chapters Health continues to evolve and innovate, ensuring that individuals facing advanced illness receive compassionate, comprehensive care tailored to their unique needs. To learn more, visit http://www.chaptershealth.org, like us on Facebook or follow us on X and LinkedIn.

