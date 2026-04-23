CareScout Joins Ensight™ Intelligent Quote LTC & Life Marketplace

"By expanding access to Care Assurance through the Ensight platform, we're making it easier for families to plan, navigate, and pay for long-term care in a more connected way." Post this

"CareScout represents an important and unique value-added addition to the growing range of solutions available in the long-term care market," said Bill Unrue, CEO of Ensight. "We are thrilled to add the CareScout Care Assurance solution to the Ensight Intelligent Quote marketplace, providing distributors and financial professionals access to a holistic insurance product that expands the value of financial protection with additional integrated services."

A modern LTC solution built for families, not just policyholders:

Care Assurance connects policyholders and their families to CareScout's platform, helping them navigate care decisions, identify quality providers, and access trusted resources. This integrated approach reflects CareScout's belief that insurance alone is incomplete without services, and that families benefit most when coverage, navigation, and support are unified.

"Families don't experience aging or caregiving in silos," said Samir Shah, CEO of CareScout. "By expanding access to Care Assurance through the Ensight platform, we're making it easier for families to plan, navigate, and pay for long-term care in a more connected way."

Supporting advisors in a changing long-term care landscape:

Ensight's Intelligent Quote Platform enables financial professionals to efficiently illustrate and compare life, LTC, and annuity products while supporting more informed client conversations. With the addition of CareScout Care Assurance, Ensight's growing distributor community gains access to an innovative solution built for today's realities: rising longevity, increasing caregiving responsibilities, and families seeking clarity across planning, care, and funding.

About Ensight™

Ensight™ is the leading cloud-based insurance sales acceleration platform for more than 500 life, long-term care (LTC) and annuity distributors, thousands of financial professionals, as well as many of the largest North American insurance carriers. Headquartered in San Diego, California, Ensight helps drive sales growth and productivity, while addressing the entire sales lifecycle experience – from prospect to policyholder, new business to inforce.

To learn more about Ensight, visit https://www.ensightcloud.com/

About CareScout

CareScout helps older adults and their families navigate the aging journey, find, and fund quality care. Inspired by a mission to simplify and dignify the aging experience, we're building an integrated ecosystem of care and funding solutions. To learn more about CareScout, visit www.CareScout.com. CareScout is a wholly owned subsidiary of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE: GNW). CareScout is the marketing name for CareScout Holdings, Inc., its affiliates and entities. Affiliates and entities are solely and separately responsible for their own financial and contractual obligations.

Media Contact

Matt Essick, Ensight, 1 (619) 430-0587, [email protected], https://ensightcloud.com

Evans Mandes, CareScout, 1 804-629-6582, [email protected], https://www.carescout.com/

SOURCE Ensight