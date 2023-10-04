Carestream NDT to Spotlight Evolution and Innovation at 2023 ASNT Annual Conference

"We're looking forward to reuniting with our customers and conference attendees at ASNT 2023 to exhibit Carestream NDT's solutions-based approach for industrial radiographers to help them rapidly adapt to a changing world," said Jeffery Dickson, Global General Manager of Carestream NDT. Tweet this

Carestream NDT also is sponsoring ASNT's keynote speaking event featuring John Register, a Paralympic silver medalist, Gulf War veteran, and U.S. Department of State Sports Envoy, who will share his perspective on overcoming adversity.

"John's story is about not only meeting significant challenges head-on, but also overcoming them with impressive outcomes. We truly look forward to hearing that story and reflecting on the related implications," said Mr. Dickson.

In addition to sponsoring the keynote, Carestream NDT will showcase its innovative, award-winning line of computed radiography (CR) systems and digital radiography (DR) detectors that have expanded to meet the needs of the NDT industry. Specifically, the groundbreaking HPX-DR family of detectors for demanding NDT applications offer:

Non-glass panels for improved durability

High resolution for critical defect detection

High speed for faster throughput in busy operations

Compact units to test in narrow environments

Large-format units to image a broad range of objects

The company's HPX-CRs —HPX-1 Plus Digital System and HPX-PRO Portable Digital System—will also be on display at ASNT to demonstrate how Carestream NDT's advanced solutions make industrial radiography easier, more productive, and more accurate. Furthermore, Carestream NDT will showcase its ongoing investment in the all-in-one INDUSTREX Digital Viewing Software platform along with INDUSTREX Film and Processors that produce clear, inspection-quality images in minutes.

For those who want to sharpen their skills in industrial radiography, Carestream NDT representatives will be on hand discussing our joint effort with the American Institute of Nondestructive Testing to offer specialized training programs through the Advanced Industrial Radiographic Training Academy.

For more information, please visit the Carestream NDT website.

