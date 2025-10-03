CAREYOU Announces Global Launch of "CareCall" - Domestic Launch in October, Worldwide Launch Scheduled for December

CAREYOU Co., Ltd. to launch CareCall globally in Dec 2025 after Oct domestic debut, advancing senior digital inclusion with ENBrain, AI companion, caregiver tools, and health safety functions. Post this

Growth Acceleration on a Proven Foundation

CAREYOU's prior milestones—including the signing of an export voucher agreement and the filing of a U.S. patent—have laid a strong strategic foundation for global expansion. These achievements not only strengthen CAREYOU's credibility in the global AgeTech market but also build investor and partner confidence in the company's technological and operational capabilities.

With export voucher support, CAREYOU plans to advance its global marketing, local promotions, and digital platform strategies, showcasing flagship solutions such as ENBrain (digital education kiosk) and CareCall to international buyers and consumers.

CareCall: Bridging the Digital Divide

CareCall is designed to simplify smartphone and tablet use for seniors and those unfamiliar with digital devices.

One-Touch Launcher: Simplified interface for calls, text messages, video calls, and emergency functions.

AI Companion & Voice Assistance: Natural language interactions that guide users through device operations.

Remote Caregiver Management: Customizable settings and monitoring capabilities for families and institutions.

Health & Safety Functions: Integration with telemedicine, health management, and emergency call services.

These features reflect CAREYOU's mission to realize digital inclusion and safe connectivity for older adults.

Domestic Impact and Use Cases

In Korea, CareCall is being piloted with municipalities, welfare centers, and universities as part of digital inclusion initiatives. Tens of thousands of seniors are benefiting from first-time experiences such as making video calls or accessing online services.

One user shared:

"I never thought I could call my grandchildren on my own, but CareCall made it simple."

These stories highlight not only usability but also the emotional and social impact on end users.

Global Strategy and Partnerships

Through its domestic launch in October and international rollout in December, CAREYOU is actively pursuing partnerships across the U.S., Japan, Singapore, and Europe. The company is collaborating with government agencies, healthcare providers, AgeTech accelerators, and local institutions to adapt CareCall across different languages, cultures, and regulatory environments.

CAREYOU also announced its plan to participate in the CES 2026 Innovation Awards in the AgeTech category, expressing its ambition to be recognized as a global leader in inclusive digital care solutions.

Company Overview

Founded in 2014, CAREYOU Co., Ltd. is a pioneering AgeTech social enterprise in South Korea dedicated to bridging the digital divide for seniors. Its core services include the ENBrain digital education kiosk and the CareCall accessibility platform. By combining gerontology research with user-centered design, CAREYOU delivers accessible, sustainable, and socially impactful solutions for an aging society.

For more information, please visit the official website: www.careyou.co.kr

Media Contact

leehwa Mun, CAREYOU Co., Ltd., 82 -10-3510-6717, [email protected], www.careyou.org

SOURCE CAREYOU Co., Ltd.