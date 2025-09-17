CAREYOU Co., Ltd. Signs Export Voucher Agreement and Completes U.S. Patent Filing… Accelerating Global Market Expansion

CAREYOU secures export voucher and U.S. patent, boosting global Age-Tech expansion with senior-focused digital care solutions.
SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CAREYOU Co., Ltd., a leader in senior digital healthcare solutions, announced that it has signed a government-supported export voucher agreement, marking a full-scale entry into the global market. This agreement is expected to serve as a strategic platform for introducing CAREYOU's innovative Age-Tech technologies and digital care solutions to overseas markets and strengthening global competitiveness.
Through this export voucher, CAREYOU plans to leverage multifaceted support in overseas marketing, local promotion, and online platform operations to effectively present its core solutions—such as the ENBrain digital education kiosk and CareCall AI-based care platform—to international buyers and consumers. In particular, the agreement is expected to provide a foundation for systematically expanding CAREYOU's technological expertise and know-how, which have been accumulated in Korea's senior digital care market, into overseas markets.
CAREYOU also announced that it has recently completed the filing of a U.S. patent. This patent protects CAREYOU's core technology that supports seniors' safety and digital learning, and is significant in that it has been recognized as a unique solution in the global market. Through this patent, CAREYOU aims to simultaneously enhance technological competitiveness and brand credibility while securing a competitive edge in its overseas expansion process.
Founded with the mission of improving seniors' quality of life, CAREYOU develops and distributes Age-Tech solutions designed for older adults who are not familiar with digital devices, enabling them to use them with ease. Its flagship products include the ENBrain education kiosk, which provides digital literacy and educational content for seniors, and the CareCall platform, which supports seamless communication between families and institutions through AI-based care monitoring and check-in functions.
A CAREYOU official stated, "By signing the export voucher agreement and completing the U.S. patent filing, CAREYOU's global market expansion will gain even greater momentum," adding, "We will continue to provide innovative technologies and services to improve the quality of life for seniors both domestically and internationally, while ensuring a safe digital care environment."
These achievements are expected to serve as an important milestone in proving CAREYOU's technological capabilities and market expansion strategy on an international scale. Looking ahead, the company plans to further advance its overseas expansion and business growth through participation in global exhibitions and consultations with international buyers.
