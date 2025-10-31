CAREYOU Completes U.S. Patent Filing for Senior-Friendly Smartphone Launcher System -- Accelerating Global Expansion in the Aging Tech Market

"This U.S. patent filing marks a significant milestone in expanding CAREYOU's senior digital care technology globally, demonstrating that Korea's care innovation can lead the future of the global AgeTech market." — Junyoung Shin, CEO of CAREYOU Co., Ltd. Post this

Title |METHOD AND SYSTEM FOR PROVIDING SMARTPHONE LAUNCHER FUNCTION FOR SENIORS THROUGH SERVICE SERVER AND USER TERMINALS

🔹 Technology Overview and Significance

The newly filed patent covers an AI-based, senior-customized launcher technology that analyzes seniors' smartphone usage patterns in real time through communication between user devices and servers. It provides an optimized screen layout and service environment tailored to elderly users.

Key features include a voice command-based UI, one-touch access design, remote family management, and health and safety monitoring integration—enhancing convenience and reliability for both seniors and caregivers.

This patented technology forms a core part of CAREYOU's domestically developed and operated service, "CareCall", and is expected to become an essential intellectual property for the company's upcoming expansion into the U.S., Europe, and Asia markets, securing both technological distinctiveness and competitive advantage.

🔹 Statement from CEO Junyoung Shin

"This U.S. patent application marks a meaningful step in expanding CAREYOU's senior digital care technology globally. Through CareCall and our senior-friendly ICT innovations, we aim to demonstrate that Korea's care experience can resonate on the world stage."

🔹 Future Plans

CAREYOU plans to launch CareCall in Korea in October 2025and overseas in December 2025, initiating global partnerships and technology licensing opportunities following the U.S. patent application.

Furthermore, the company intends to participate in the CES Innovation Awards 2026, expanding technological exchange and presence in the global Aging Techsector.

About CAREYOU Co., Ltd.

Founded in 2014, CAREYOU Co., Ltd.is a leading AgeTech social enterprisein Korea dedicated to closing the digital divide and enhancing the quality of life for older adults.

CAREYOU's main initiatives include AI-based digital literacy education, ENBrain cognitive training kiosks, CareCall senior launcher service, CareU News (senior-focused media), and CareU Ventures (AgeTech startup acceleration).

The company strives to realize its vision of "Digital Inclusion for All."

