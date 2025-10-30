CAREYOU Introduces Biometric Authentication System to CareCall -- Pioneering a New Era of AI-Powered Senior Care Innovation

"The introduction of palm vein authentication in CareCall marks a breakthrough in senior care innovation — combining safety, dignity, and advanced AI to redefine digital inclusion for older adults." — Junyoung Shin, CEO of CAREYOU Co., Ltd. Post this

CAREYOU Co., Ltd., a leader in senior digital healthcare solutions, announced that it has introduced a new biometric authentication system (palm vein recognition technology)to its AI-based care service, "CareCall,"reinforcing innovation and safety in AI-driven senior care.

The newly applied biometric authentication system recognizes the palm vein pattern of each user through "Vein-ID" technology, accurately identifying individuals without requiring fingerprint input or passwords. This is a non-contact, high-precision authentication methodthat enables secure user verification even in environments with high infection risks.

The technology effectively addresses challenges common among older adults — such as hand tremors, worn fingerprints, or memory decline — and ensures safe, hygienic authentication even in sensitive healthcare or communal settings.

CAREYOU is applying this system not only to its CareCall mobile app, but also to tablet-based home and facility devices, allowing seniors to conveniently access AI-driven care services at home. With a simple palm scan, users can securely perform key functions such as daily wellness check-ins, health monitoring, family video calls, and welfare service connections.

The palm recognition system will first be introduced in November 2025 at the Seoul Digital Experience Zone, followed by expansion to senior welfare centers, nursing facilities, and community care institutions nationwide.

Thanks to its contactless nature, the technology minimizes infection risks for immunocompromised seniors during outbreaks like COVID-19, enhancing both safety and hygiene. CAREYOU expects it to become a new standard in senior identity authentication systems.

Furthermore, CAREYOU is exploring expansion of its palm vein-based datainto health monitoring and infection response solutions through AI-driven analysis of individual circulatory patterns and health indicators. This aligns with the company's vision to evolve into a "Smart Senior Care Platform"that integrates AI care and bio-health technologies.

CEO Junyoung Shinstated,

"The biometric authentication system in CareCall is not just a technical feature—it's a crucial step toward building a digital care ecosystem where seniors are connected safely and treated with dignity. CAREYOU will continue to advance global well-being through our 'Digital Human Care' model that fuses AI, biometric security, and healthcare innovation."

This latest technology adoption, following CAREYOU's U.S. patent filingand government-supported export voucher program, further strengthens the company's global competitiveness and credibility based on its domestic AgeTech expertise.

For more information, visit the official website.

