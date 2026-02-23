Cargas Acquires Silverline's MyFuelPortal to Enhance Customer Experience

Cargas, a leading provider of back-office software solutions for fuel delivery and HVAC service companies, is excited to announce the acquisition of Silverline Solution's MyFuelPortal, a customer portal technology that enhances the end-consumer experience for Cargas Energy customers. This acquisition is part of Cargas Energy's ongoing commitment to expanding its offerings and providing the best possible service to its customers.

LANCASTER, Pa., Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cargas, a leading provider of back-office software solutions for fuel delivery and HVAC service companies, is excited to announce the acquisition of Silverline Solution's MyFuelPortal, a customer portal technology that enhances the end-consumer experience for Cargas Energy customers. This acquisition is part of Cargas Energy's ongoing commitment to expanding its offerings and providing the best possible service to its customers.

Nate Scott, President & CEO of Cargas, commented on the acquisition: "We believe it is critical to expand our Cargas Energy offerings to not only include the best back-office software that helps our customers be more efficient and grow revenue, but also helps them work with their customers by enhancing the end-consumer experience. This acquisition allows us to further build upon MyFuelPortal's value proposition to our customers by extending new workflows and self-service functionality to create a competitively differentiated experience."

Cargas has had a strong relationship with Silverline for many years, and this acquisition is a testament to the long-time collaboration between the two companies.

Trey Nichols, Executive Vice President of Silverline Solutions, shared, "Both Silverline and Cargas are always trying to enhance our products, solutions, and the service and support that we offer our customers. In one of our collaborative meetings with Cargas, we determined the best way to serve our customers and to be able to deliver the strongest possible operational and customer experience is to bring MyFuelPortal and Cargas Energy together."

The acquisition is of the MyFuelPortal customer engagement platform only and does not include Silverline's hosting business or other managed IT services. Silverline will also continue to host and provide infrastructure support for MyFuelPortal and will work closely with the Cargas team to ensure a seamless transition for all companies utilizing MyFuelPortal.

About Cargas: Cargas is an employee-owned enterprise software and consulting company. Cargas serves a broad array of industries with solutions from Sage, Microsoft, Salesforce, Acumatica, and HubSpot. Cargas is also the creator and provider of Cargas Energy, leading software for fuel delivery and HVAC service companies. With tools for fuel delivery, customer service, HVAC service, and cylinder exchange operations, Cargas Energy helps fuel dealers do more with the resources they already have so they can grow their businesses.

Through its unique employee-owned culture, Cargas fosters a commitment to excellence, a dedication to teamwork, and a high level of customer care. Established in 1988, Cargas has continuously been recognized as a Best Place to Work.

For more information, please visit cargasenergy.com.

About Silverline Solutions: Silverline Solutions is a trusted IT partner for fuel, propane, and energy companies across the country. They provide secure cloud hosting, cybersecurity, phone systems, and proactive IT support designed to remove complexity while adding security and resiliency, allowing their customers to focus on growth and operational efficiency. Silverline also develops market-leading applications for the fuel and energy industry.

What truly sets Silverline apart is their dedication to their customers. They take the time to understand each customer's unique operations, challenges, and goals, delivering personalized solutions backed by an experienced team that are driven by their passionate commitment to the success of their customers and their partners.

With deep fuel and energy industry expertise and a hands-on approach, Silverline Solutions helps their customers operate more efficiently, stay protected, and grow their businesses with confidence—so they can focus on what matters most: reliably serving their communities.

For more information, please visit silverlinesolutions.com

