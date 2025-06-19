Cargas Earns Microsoft Solutions Partner Designation for Business Applications

Cargas, an employee-owned software company and long-time Microsoft partner, is honored to earn a Solutions Partner for Business Applications designation from Microsoft in the small and mid-sized business category. This recognition underscores Cargas' proven expertise in Dynamics 365 and the Power Platform, as well as Cargas' commitment to Shared Success.

LANCASTER, Pa., June 19, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cargas, an employee-owned software company and long-time Microsoft partner, is honored to earn a Solutions Partner for Business Applications designation from Microsoft in the small and mid-sized business category. This recognition underscores Cargas' proven expertise in Dynamics 365 and the Power Platform, as well as Cargas' commitment to Shared Success.

As part of Microsoft's new partner program, select software partners have received the Solutions Partner for Business Applications designation in recognition of their efforts to sell and support Microsoft solutions. To qualify for the designation, companies are measured via a complex point system that considers certifications, sales, deployments, and growth. The designation is awarded annually to companies that demonstrate year-over-year growth in areas like software knowledge, deployments, usage, and net customer growth.

In partnership with Microsoft, Cargas has helped businesses across the United States implement and use Business Central, Power BI, and Microsoft's CRM products.

"Being named a Solutions Partner for Business Application is about more than our team's hard work," said Dennis DiSabatino, Senior Vice President of Sales and Operations at Cargas. "In accepting the designation, we are asserting our purpose of Shared Success and proving that we are here to support our customers, from their initial software searches to whatever the future holds."

In addition to the Solutions Partner designation, Cargas was also honored with the Small and Midsize Business Management specialization from Microsoft. This designation is awarded to select Business Central resellers who demonstrate successful software deployment and a dedication to earning and maintaining relevant certifications.

Learn more about the Solutions Partner designation on Microsoft's website and contact Cargas for more information about what it means for the company and its customers.

About Cargas

Cargas is an employee-owned software, consulting, and payments company with nearly 200 employees offering ERP and CRM software from Microsoft, Sage, Salesforce, HubSpot, and Acumatica, as well as proprietary software for fuel delivery, HVAC service, and payment facilitation. Cargas sells the software, sets it up, teaches customers how to use it, and helps them adapt it as their needs change over time. Cargas' products streamline processes in accounting, supply chain management, and sales and marketing so customers can focus on what's most important—growing and running their businesses.

Through its unique employee-owned culture, Cargas fosters a commitment to excellence, a dedication to teamwork, and a high level of customer care. Established in 1988, Cargas has continuously been recognized as a Best Place to Work and a Top-Growing Company.

