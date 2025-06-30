Cargas Expands Leadership Across Sales, Service, and Operations

Cargas is excited to announce two new promotions to support its newly formed Enterprise Solutions business unit, which combines the teams responsible for servicing clients with cloud-based accounting, ERP, CRM, custom-developed, and data solutions.

Lauren Dissinger, CPA, formerly Director of Sales and Customer Experience for Cargas's ERP business unit, will be promoted to Senior Director of Sales and Customer Experience for Enterprise Solutions. Similarly, Tom Falloon, formerly Director of Professional Services for our Sage Intacct practice, will be promoted to Senior Director of Professional Services for Enterprise Solutions.

Lauren Dissinger has been with Cargas for ten years and has been instrumental in the success of Cargas' sales and customer experience teams. Her previous experience in public accounting was crucial to Cargas' work with ERP partners, such as Sage. Her strong work ethic and innovative mindset helped the company grow sustainably, supporting its software customers and partners. In her new role, Lauren will be responsible for aligning go-to-market and customer experience strategies across all product and service lines inside the Enterprise Solutions business unit as Cargas continues its consultative approach to helping clients choose systems that meet their unique needs.

Tom Falloon joined Cargas twenty years ago with extensive business experience and a deep understanding of how technology can be applied to create growing and sustainable businesses. During his tenure at Cargas, Tom has helped the team navigate complex customer, prospect, and partner situations to achieve shared success for all parties involved. Tom's work has helped countless Cargas customers grow more comfortable—and successful—with their selected business software. As Senior Director of Professional Services for Enterprise Solutions, Tom will be responsible for delivering best-in-class professional services to clients, helping them maximize business results by implementing systems that drive efficiency, revenue, and business insights.

"These promotions do more than honor Lauren and Tom's incredible work at Cargas," said Nate Scott, President and CEO of Cargas. "Their combined expertise will help us continue to support our customers and the enterprise business software they use. Our purpose of shared success drives us to elevate our team members and create exceptional experiences for all our customers."

About Cargas

Cargas is an employee-owned software, consulting, and payments company with nearly 200 employees offering ERP and CRM software from Microsoft, Sage, Salesforce, HubSpot, and Acumatica as well as proprietary software for fuel delivery, HVAC service, and payment facilitation. Cargas sells the software, sets it up, teaches customers how to use it, and helps them adapt it as their needs change over time. Cargas' products streamline processes in accounting, supply chain management, and sales and marketing so customers can focus on what's most important—growing and running their businesses.

Through its unique employee-owned culture, Cargas fosters a commitment to excellence, a dedication to teamwork, and a high level of customer care. Established in 1988, Cargas has continuously been recognized as a Best Place to Work and a Top-Growing Company.

