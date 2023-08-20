Cargas Welcomes Kellee Morales as Vice President of Human Resources

Cargas is pleased to welcome Kellee Morales as the team's Vice President of Human Resources. In this role, Kellee is responsible for all matters that impact the Cargas employee lifecycle, including recruitment, retention, engagement, and career advancement. Kellee will dive into Cargas' collaborative culture and champion new initiatives to prioritize employee development, work-life balance, and the execution of organizational goals.

LANCASTER, Pa., Aug. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cargas is pleased to welcome Kellee Morales as the team's Vice President of Human Resources. In this role, Kellee is responsible for all matters that impact the Cargas employee lifecycle, including recruitment, retention, engagement, and career advancement. Kellee will dive into Cargas' collaborative culture and champion new initiatives to prioritize employee development, work-life balance, and the execution of organizational goals.

Kellee's career began two decades ago at a global HR consulting firm, and her journey included HR roles at several Pennsylvania-based companies such as Lancaster General Health Penn Medicine and U-GRO Learning Centers. With expertise across multiple industries under her belt, Kellee has learned the importance of strategic leadership to help human resources departments support organizational growth and success. In addition to her twenty years of professional HR experience, Kellee holds a Bachelor of Business Administration from Temple University, a Master of Business Administration from Lebanon Valley College, and a SHRM Senior Certified Professional certification.

"The importance of providing an inspiring employee experience has never been more important," said Nate Scott, President & CEO of Cargas. "We are excited to add Kellee's deep experience with people systems and programs that will help our team reach its potential when working with each other and our customers."

