Cargas Welcomes Three New Members to Board of Directors

Cargas is pleased to welcome three new members to its Board of Directors: Dennis DiSabatino (Senior Vice President of Sales and Operations, Cargas), Alex Mobarak (Vice President of Finance, Cargas), and Randy Eckels (Chief Executive Officer, Clubessential Holdings, LLC).

LANCASTER, Pa., June 5, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cargas is pleased to welcome three new members to its Board of Directors: Dennis DiSabatino (Senior Vice President of Sales and Operations, Cargas), Alex Mobarak (Vice President of Finance, Cargas), and Randy Eckels (Chief Executive Officer, Clubessential Holdings, LLC).

In his role as Senior Vice President, DiSabatino oversees sales and operations across Cargas, driving revenue and ensuring customer success. Since joining Cargas in 2003, Dennis has helped the company grow from 19 people to nearly 200 by driving the adoption of Cargas's ERP and CRM offerings. During his tenure at Cargas, he helped the company grow from a traditional software reseller offering consulting services to a software company, and most recently, a payment facilitator.

Mobarak is a seasoned financial executive with extensive leadership experience in corporate finance, accounting, and treasury management. Over the past decade, he has managed the finance function at Cargas, playing a pivotal role in the company's growth. As a trusted executive and current company Treasurer, Alex has contributed to business valuation, financial modeling, capital management, lease negotiations, and employee ownership strategies. He has been instrumental in enhancing enterprise risk management and cyber risk mitigation efforts.

Randy Eckels is the Chief Executive Officer of Clubessential Holdings, LLC., the leading provider of Software as a Service and embedded payment solutions to more than 20,000 private clubs, public golf courses, health & fitness clubs, spas, military organizations, municipalities, and camp organizations across the globe. A highly skilled executive, Randy has broad experience in technology and extensive, diverse management and leadership experience in the development and delivery of technology solutions to end-users.

"We're thrilled to welcome three new members to the Board of Directors," said Keith Kuzio, retired CEO of Larson Design Group and the board chair at Cargas. "Their unique experiences and perspectives will help us to preserve Cargas' rich culture of shared success, maintain the company's competitive advantage, and ensure growth in the years to come."

DiSabatino, Mobarak, and Eckels were officially elected to the Cargas board at Cargas' Annual Shareholders Meeting on Monday, March 31.

About Cargas

Cargas is an employee-owned software, consulting, and payments company with nearly 200 employees offering ERP and CRM software from Microsoft, Sage, Salesforce, HubSpot, and Acumatica as well as proprietary software for fuel delivery, HVAC service, and payment facilitation. Cargas sells the software, sets it up, teaches customers how to use it, and helps them adapt it as their needs change over time. Cargas' products streamline processes in accounting, supply chain management, and sales and marketing so customers can focus on what's most important—growing and running their businesses.

Through its unique employee-owned culture, Cargas fosters a commitment to excellence, a dedication to teamwork, and a high level of customer care. Established in 1988, Cargas has continuously been recognized as a Best Place to Work and a Top-Growing Company.

Media Contact

Rebecca Easton, Cargas, 1 8886113138, [email protected], cargas.com

SOURCE Cargas