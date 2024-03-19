Cargill Awards More Than $3 Million Grant to National FFA Organization

Throughout our partnership, Cargill has been unwavering in its support and continues to see the potential leaders in our members and advisors. Post this

Cargill's grant also supports programs that encourage the exploration of career pathways in agriculture. This includes AgExplorer and two career pathways – Food Products and Processing and Animal Systems. In 2024, the grant will also support the Next Gen Conference, which is focused on food, processing and products. The conference will be held June 25-29, 2024, in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

During its first year, the Cargill grant has significantly impacted FFA. In the fall 2023 semester, funding helped FFA members, non-FFA members and adults complete 77,678 hours of service through projects funded by yearlong Living to Serve Grants. It also supported 619 FFA members who participated in national competitive events related to the Food Products and Processing career pathway and 1,600 members who participated in Animal Systems competitive events. Additionally, funds provided 14 travel grants to CDE participants to enable them to compete at the 96th National FFA Convention & Expo. The grant also helped fund the State Equity, Diversity and Inclusion Collaborative, which helps state FFA associations create and implement EDI plans. The 2022-23 cohort involved nine states, and 14 states are part of the 2023-24 cohort.

National FFA and Cargill look forward to continued partnership to ensure even greater impact in the remaining two years of the grant.

"We are honored to receive this grant from Cargill," said Molly Ball, president of the National FFA Foundation and chief marketing officer of the National FFA Organization. "Throughout our partnership, Cargill has been unwavering in its support and continues to see the potential leaders in our members and advisors. This grant allows us to reach more members and continue providing new opportunities that help feed the talent pipeline."

"Cargill is grateful for the opportunity to continue our partnership with the FFA, which spans more than 60 years," said Rob Stewart, director of Growth Ventures and Emerging Markets for Cargill's North American Protein business. "Together, we're able to convene the best and brightest young minds to create awareness and enthusiasm for diversity, equity and inclusion as well as sustainability programming to ensure a stronger future for the agriculture industry and our world."

The National FFA Organization is a school-based national youth leadership development organization of more than 945,000 student members as part of 9,163 local FFA chapters in all 50 states, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

About National FFA Organization

The National FFA Organization is a school-based national youth leadership development organization of more than 945,000 student members as part of 9,163 local FFA chapters in all 50 states, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The FFA mission is to make a positive difference in the lives of students by developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth and career success through agricultural education. For more, visit the National FFA Organization online at FFA.org and on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

About National FFA Foundation

The National FFA Foundation builds partnerships with industry, education, government, other foundations and individuals to secure financial resources that recognize FFA member achievements, develop student leaders and support the future of agricultural education. A separately registered nonprofit organization, the foundation is governed by a board of trustees that includes the national FFA president, educators, business leaders and individual donors. For more, visit FFA.org/Give.

About Cargill

Cargill is committed to providing food, ingredients, agricultural solutions, and industrial products to nourish the world in a safe, responsible, and sustainable way. Sitting at the heart of the supply chain, we partner with farmers and customers to source, make and deliver products that are vital for living.

Our 160,000 team members innovate with purpose, providing customers with life's essentials so businesses can grow, communities prosper, and consumers live well. With 159 years of experience as a family company, we look ahead while remaining true to our values. We put people first. We reach higher. We do the right thing—today and for generations to come. For more information, visit Cargill.com and our News Center.

Media Contact

Kristy Meyer, National FFA, 317-802-4205, [email protected], FFA.org

