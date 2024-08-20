Carglass Slovenia Streamlines Windshield Repair, Replacement and Recalibration with Anyline Mobile Data Capture

Customers and technicians can now scan VINs and license plates for faster, more accurate service
VIENNA, Austria, Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Anyline, a global leader in AI-powered mobile data capture and data insights, today announced that Carglass® Slovenia, a leading automotive glass repair, replacement and recalibration company is using Anyline VIN (Vehicle Information Number) and License Plate scanning solutions.
Carglass Slovenia, a division under Belron®, is always looking for ways to innovate and improve the services and experience of its customers. It was already using digital signatures on tablets in branches, mobile phones in the field, or digital remote signatures when customers order a service through the contact center. Using Anyline, it now upgraded its online booking process with Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) technology in its online booking process. Customers simply point their mobile phone camera at their license plate or VIN to digitally capture information and technicians at the shop do the same when they arrive for service. This speeds up booking and repair services, increases accuracy and improves the overall customer experience.
"Carglass is the first in Slovenia and the first in the Belron group to introduce automatic license plate and VIN recognition into an online reservation system," says Dejan Šeruga, general manager of Carglass Slovenia. "Anyline integrated easily within our existing systems and now helps us provide a self-service booking process that exceeds our customers' expectations."
"Carglass is a great example of how companies can leverage mobile data capture to improve existing workflows," says Lukas Kinigadner, CEO and co-founder at Anyline. "Writing down or typing information is inconvenient, slow and often leads to errors. Scanning analog information improves speed and accuracy and ultimately leads to better business results."
Belron, a powerhouse in the automotive industry, owns brands such as Carglass, Safelite® and Autoglass® . Belron serves more than 17.8 million consumers across more then 40 countries on six continents and is a worldwide leader in vehicle glass repair and replacement.
About Anyline
Founded in Vienna in 2013, Anyline has established itself as a global leader in mobile data capture and data insights. Using the latest, most innovative artificial intelligence and machine learning approaches, Anyline gives businesses the power to read, measure and interpret visual information with any mobile device.
Anyline is used by leading automotive and tire manufacturers and retailers to quickly and accurately scan tire sidewall, tread depth and vehicle data, including tire DOT codes, vehicle identification numbers (VINs), license plates and barcodes, using any standard mobile device or camera-enabled automotive diagnostic devices.
Anyline helps businesses to move away from costly, tedious manual processes and instead, make them easy, fast and convenient for everyone, from the end user to the front-line worker. Anyline is trusted by household brands such as NAPA, Discount Tire, Continental, Michelin and Shopmonkey. For more information, visit http://www.anyline.com.
