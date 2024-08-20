Carglass Slovenia Streamlines Windshield Repair, Replacement and Recalibration with Anyline Mobile Data Capture

"Carglass is a great example of how companies can leverage mobile data capture to improve existing workflows and we're looking forward to working together to offer an enhanced experience for both their customers and technicians," says Lukas Kinigadner, CEO and co-founder at Anyline. Post this

"Carglass is the first in Slovenia and the first in the Belron group to introduce automatic license plate and VIN recognition into an online reservation system," says Dejan Šeruga, general manager of Carglass Slovenia. "Anyline integrated easily within our existing systems and now helps us provide a self-service booking process that exceeds our customers' expectations."

"Carglass is a great example of how companies can leverage mobile data capture to improve existing workflows," says Lukas Kinigadner, CEO and co-founder at Anyline. "Writing down or typing information is inconvenient, slow and often leads to errors. Scanning analog information improves speed and accuracy and ultimately leads to better business results."

Belron, a powerhouse in the automotive industry, owns brands such as Carglass, Safelite® and Autoglass® . Belron serves more than 17.8 million consumers across more then 40 countries on six continents and is a worldwide leader in vehicle glass repair and replacement.

About Anyline

Founded in Vienna in 2013, Anyline has established itself as a global leader in mobile data capture and data insights. Using the latest, most innovative artificial intelligence and machine learning approaches, Anyline gives businesses the power to read, measure and interpret visual information with any mobile device.

Anyline is used by leading automotive and tire manufacturers and retailers to quickly and accurately scan tire sidewall, tread depth and vehicle data, including tire DOT codes, vehicle identification numbers (VINs), license plates and barcodes, using any standard mobile device or camera-enabled automotive diagnostic devices.

Anyline helps businesses to move away from costly, tedious manual processes and instead, make them easy, fast and convenient for everyone, from the end user to the front-line worker. Anyline is trusted by household brands such as NAPA, Discount Tire, Continental, Michelin and Shopmonkey. For more information, visit http://www.anyline.com.

Media Contact

Sydney Goggans, Tiny Mighty Communications, 256-585-7868, [email protected], https://tinymightyco.com/

