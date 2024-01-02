Cargo Airline Association Names Brianna Manzelli as Managing Director for Legislative Policy

"Brianna brings tremendous experience and a diverse professional network on Capitol Hill, in government agencies and across the industry," said Lauren Beyer, CAA President. "She has a proven record of working collaboratively across stakeholders and will be a great value to CAA's members." Post this

"At a time when air cargo plays an increasingly important role in the global economy, I am excited to join the CAA team and build on the organization's government affairs efforts," said Manzelli. "I look forward to bringing my government experience and industry knowledge to bear on the issues critical to the association and ensure its members' voices are heard in Washington."

Before joining Senator Romney, Manzelli served as Assistant Administrator for Communications at the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) where she helped lead the agency's communications and policy strategy, including the Boeing 737 MAX recertification and the COVID-19 pandemic. She served as Senior Advisor to the FAA Administrator in addition to being the agency's chief spokesperson. Prior to the FAA, Brianna held positions at the U.S. Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee under Chairmen Roger Wicker and John Thune. At the Committee, she worked on aviation issues including the 2018 FAA Reauthorization and the response to the Boeing 737 MAX crashes and grounding.

The Cargo Airline Association promotes and advocates for the air cargo industry and serves to support and encourage policy that ensures the safety, security, efficiency, and resiliency of this essential segment of the global supply chain. As the voice of the air cargo industry, CAA actively fosters relationships with aviation industry partners and policymakers to ensure the U.S. all-cargo air carrier industry remains a global leader. Association members deliver to every zip code in the United States, maintain global networks, and support the growing air cargo marketplace.

