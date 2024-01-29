Cargo Airline Association Names Jennifer Thibodeau as Managing Director, Safety and Regulatory Policy

"Jennifer brings deep expertise and firsthand insights from her long public service working on transportation policy, and I am delighted to have her join our team, " stated Lauren Beyer, President of CAA. Post this

"Jennifer brings deep expertise and firsthand insights from her long public service working on transportation policy, and I am delighted to have her join our team, " stated Lauren Beyer, President of CAA. "The aviation regulatory environment is ever-changing. Her proven record of fostering collaboration between government and industry will bring great value to CAA and our members."

"After over two decades of service with the U.S. Department of Transportation, including working with multiple stakeholders on complex aviation issues, I am excited to join CAA in this new role," said Jennifer Thibodeau. "I look forward to working with our members to help navigate future challenges in the regulatory realm that are of significant importance to the air cargo industry."

During her tenure at the Department of Transportation, Ms. Thibodeau worked closely with the Federal Aviation Administration on a dynamic range of safety issues. She partnered with the Office of the Assistant Secretary for Aviation and International Affairs and industry stakeholders on both negotiations and a wide range of economic regulatory issues, providing counsel for major bilateral aviation agreements. Ms. Thibodeau was also the international trade law coordinator in her office, attending trade negotiations and leading on issues such as specialty air services and cross-border motor carrier operations.

Ms. Thibodeau received her B.A. in Government from the University of Texas at Austin, and her J.D. from the College of William and Mary Marshall-Wythe School of Law.

About CAA

The Cargo Airline Association promotes and advocates for the air cargo industry and serves to support and encourage policy that ensures the safety, security, efficiency, and resiliency of this essential segment of the global supply chain. As the voice of the air cargo industry, CAA actively fosters relationships with aviation industry partners and policymakers to ensure the U.S. all-cargo air carrier industry remains a global leader. Association members deliver to every zip code in the United States, maintain global networks, and support the growing air cargo marketplace.

