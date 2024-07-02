Cari Palmer announces the release of 'Becoming Immaculate: From Abused to Zen in One Lifetime'

Follow one woman's journey of transformation and discover how to own your life and achieve true happiness

MOUNT SHASTA, Calif., July 2, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cari Palmer, in her latest book titled "Becoming Immaculate: From Abused to Zen in One Lifetime" (published by Balboa Press), presents a compelling and transformative account of how she evolved from over thirty years as an abuse victim to a powerful and fearless Zen master.

Growing up in a world of turmoil and violence, Palmer experienced an unsettling childhood. Her mother married five men and moved her 26 times before she even reached sixth grade. Amid this chaos, Palmer felt a profound "pulling" towards something greater. These intense, undeniable nudges guided her through her painful experiences and, ultimately, saved her life on numerous occasions. For over 30 years, Palmer identified as a victim, battling depression and suicidal thoughts. However, she found a way out by taking leaps of faith and surrendering control of her life. "I gave up trying to control my life. I surrendered and said, 'You take over;' and threw away the paddles to my boat," the author shares.

"Becoming Immaculate: From Abused to Zen in One Lifetime" offers readers a step-by-step guide to reclaiming their lives. Here, the author explains that the key to overcoming personal struggles lies in taking ownership and refusing to blame others. She encourages readers to look deeply at their circumstances, realize they chose their way there, and use that energy to fuel positive change. She also underscores the importance of self-reliance and accountability.

"Becoming Immaculate: From Abused to Zen in One Lifetime" is the first book in the "Only Beautiful Things Happen to Me" series. The book is available now at major bookstores and online retailers. Visit https://www.balboapress.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/769563-becoming-immaculate to get a copy.

Cari Palmer is a Zen master who has dedicated her life to the guidance that has paved her way. With this, she helps others find their inner strength and happiness. Through her personal experiences and teachings, Palmer empowers individuals to take control of their lives and embrace their true potential. She has authored several books, including "Man is Ruining His Own Nest" (being published on Amazon), as well as three other books in the "Only Beautiful Things Happen to Me" series.

