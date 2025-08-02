Caribbean Pools AZ Announces West Side Office Expansion in Peoria to Serve Greater Phoenix Area

Caribbean Pools AZ, a family-owned business since 1996, has expanded its Peoria office at 7055 W Bell Rd, Glendale, to better serve the Greater Phoenix Area. The upgraded facility features new design studios and 3D visualization showrooms, with over 8000 pools built. "We're excited to bring our craftsmanship closer to west valley families," says President and CEO Kevin Alber. Grand opening events with free consultations are set for August 2025. Visit caribbeanpoolsaz.com or call 480-503-3300 for details.

PEORIA, Ariz., Aug. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Caribbean Pools AZ, a family-owned leader in custom pool design and construction since 1996, is excited to announce the expansion of its west side office in Peoria. This growth enhances our ability to serve homeowners across the Greater Phoenix Area, meeting the growing demand for exceptional backyard transformations.

Located at 7055 W Bell Rd, Glendale (serving Peoria), the expanded office features new design studios, an upgraded showroom with immersive 3D pool visualizations, and additional staff to ensure faster, personalized consultations. With over 8000 custom pools built, Caribbean Pools AZ continues to deliver beautiful pools and spas tailored to homeowners' visions.

"As a family business, we're deeply rooted in this community," said Kevin Alber, President and CEO of Caribbean Pools AZ. "Expanding our Peoria office allows us to bring our craftsmanship and personal touch closer to west valley families. We're passionate about turning backyards into dream retreats, and this upgrade helps us do that even better."

The expansion responds to increased demand for custom outdoor spaces in the Greater Phoenix Area. Caribbean Pools AZ's innovative 3D design technology and top-rated service have solidified its reputation as a trusted name in pool construction and renovations.

The expanded Peoria office is now open, with grand opening events planned for August 2025, offering free design consultations and backyard inspiration sessions.

About Caribbean Pools and Spas

Family-owned since 1996, Caribbean Pools and Spas specializes in custom pool and spa design across the Greater Phoenix Area. With over 8000 pools built, we use advanced 3D technology to craft dream backyards with unmatched quality. Visit caribbeanpoolsaz.com or call 480-503-3300 for more information.

Media Contact

Kathi Johnson, Caribbean Pools and Spas, Inc., 1 480-503-3300, [email protected], www.caribbeanpoolsaz.com

