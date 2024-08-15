Caribbean Travel Deal: Divi Resorts Offers FREE Night Stay on Fall & Winter Travel

We know every stay in the Caribbean feels too short, so we're offering a free night at any of our beautiful resorts when you book 6+. Fall and winter offer some of the best weather in the Caribbean, plus great flight deals, so it's the perfect time to soak up the sun a little longer for less. Post this

"You've been working hard all year, and it's time to relax on a beautiful Caribbean island," said Marco Galaverna, Divi Resorts President & COO. "We know every stay in the Caribbean feels too short, so we're offering a complimentary night at any of our beautiful resorts to help extend your stay. Fall and winter offer some of the best weather and events in the Caribbean, and January is the best time for post-holiday flight deals, making it the perfect time to soak up the sunshine a little longer for less."

This promotion is ideal for empty nesters who want to wind down and vacation a little longer, and for solo travelers who want to travel without added supplement fees. Families will find Divi Resorts particularly appealing, with spacious suites and amenities designed to entertain guests of all ages. Kids' and family-friendly activities ensure that even the youngest travelers have a memorable and enjoyable vacation, plus Divi offers a Kids Stay & Eat Free Program* for children 12 and under.

For those looking to stay stateside, Divi Carina Bay Beach Resort & Casino on St. Croix in the USVI is offering a free night when you book just four or more nights with promo code FREENIGHT24! No passport is required at this adult-only, all-inclusive resort for US citizens.

Whether it's a last-minute summer vacation, a mid-autumn pick-me-up, or a tropical trip to ring in the new year, Divi lets you escape to somewhere new with all of the comforts of a second home. Staff that feels like family, picture-perfect pools and scenery at every turn, food you'll rave about for weeks, and endless opportunities for fun and relaxation across the board are what awaits you at each resort. Enjoy tennis and pickleball courts, serene spas, comfy lounge chairs, beachside service, live entertainment, and more all with the backdrop of turquoise Caribbean waters.

To grab a free night before it's gone, travelers can book through August 21, 2024, with promo code FREENIGHT24 at http://www.diviresorts.com/specials. Reservations can also be made by calling 1-800-367-3484 (toll-free US) or 1-919-419-3484 (international).

About Divi Resorts:

With over 50 years of providing picture-perfect vacations, Divi Resorts is the Caribbean vacation expert with a collection of seven premium resorts across Aruba, Barbados, Bonaire, St. Croix, and St. Maarten. Divi Resorts offers a best price guarantee, optional travel insurance, travel agent rates, cashback rewards with The Guestbook, and other programs. For more information on Divi Resorts, call 1-800-367-3484 or visit http://www.diviresorts.com

