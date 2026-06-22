CARiD.com Launches New Maintenance Department for Car and Truck Owners

CARiD.com is an online retailer of automotive parts and accessories based in Cranbury, NJ. Operating since 2008, it has served owners of domestic and import cars, trucks, and SUVs in all 50 states and abroad. The company offers a wide catalog of parts that includes more than 17 million SKUs. Post this

The new section is designed to address the above problem by putting all these products into a master-category, which allows collecting the full package of items from the customer's to-do list with maximum efficiency. This may also be handy for the new vehicle owners with little to no technical experience who want to make their first step into DIY service.

The maintenance department is organized around filters, lubricants, motor oils, cabin air components, detailing supplies and other consumable products required for regular refill or replacement, rather than more complex repair parts.

Like on other parts-specific pages of CARiD.com, the vehicle fitment configurator is present on the Maintenance section as well, allowing customers to narrow down the product listing by year, make, and model of the vehicle (if it applies to the selected category) or browse universal solutions that can be used on multiple applications. The vehicle owners who prefer sourcing parts by the manufacturer's part numbers or SKUs are still able to do so utilizing the search feature.

For the semi-universal products that suit a variety of vehicles depending on the engine type like air and oil filters, the maintenance section offers multiple filter options including the engine type and engine family (for example highly popular applications like Cummins ISB 6.7, 3.5L Ford EcoBoost V6 etc). The motor oil selection is further enhanced by the oil viscosity grade and common API/ACEA standards, as well as the brand-specific approvals like GM Dexos2 or Ford WSS-M2C929-A, which simplifies the search of the correct lubricants based on the requirements stated in the vehicle maintenance manual.

The department includes products that meet or exceed the OEM standards in terms of fitment, operation, and overall quality of each particular vehicle.

Beyond the established aftermarket brands such as Bosch, WIX, Valvoline, Mobil 1, K&N, Liqui Moly, Castrol, aFe, and Mothers, the new maintenance department also offers the products by genuine parts suppliers for automotive manufacturers like ACDelco, Mopar and others.

The current maintenance product offering covers nearly any vehicle on the road and includes 77 vehicle makes with more than 1,000 model applications starting from domestic classics to modern imports and beyond.

A large portion of the department is dedicated to pickup truck and commercial van applications, covering the periodic maintenance needs of the individual owners as well as the vehicle fleets and shops.

The Maintenance department is available at https://www.carid.com/maintenance.html

Media Contact

Volodymyr Boiko, iD Auto Inc., 1 800-505-3274, [email protected], https://www.carid.com/

SOURCE iD Auto Inc.