Carient Heart & Vascular Opens New State-of-the-Art Location in Reston, VA

Northern Virginia's premier cardiovascular center has expanded, making high-quality care accessible to more patients.

RESTON, Va., April 10, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- For over twenty years, Carient Heart & Vascular has been committed to improving the well-being of patients in Northern Virginia. Continuing with that mission, the award-winning leader in cardiovascular care recently announced the opening of its eighth location. The new office, located in Reston, VA, offers patients access to cardiology, vascular, and electrophysiology services from a team of top-tier doctors – all under one roof.

"The opening of our new Reston office marks an exciting step forward in our commitment to providing exceptional cardiac and vascular care" said Dr. Merdod Ghafouri, President of Carient. "It's an opportunity to serve more patients, enhance access to state-of-the-art cardiac and vascular care in an outpatient setting, and make a meaningful impact on heart health in our community."

The timely and patient-centered approach to care that has defined Carient will carry on through this Reston expansion. Patients in Sterling, Herndon, Chantilly, Dulles, South Riding, and other surrounding areas will now have a more convenient location for care, as well as the option to schedule same-day or next-day appointments.

While high-quality care and convenience are pillars of successful patient experiences, the cost of specialized cardiovascular services can still be a point of stress. All Carient locations, including the new Reston office, feature many of the same innovative procedures and technology that, until now, only hospitals could provide, making them a more cost-effective option.

"Our patients are the reason we exist and the reason we strive to do our best work every day." Dr. Ghafouri said. "We're excited to expand into Reston and continue delivering the patient-centered care that is the foundation of our practice."

Appointments are available now in Reston. To book or learn more, patients are invited to call or text (571) 581-1771.

About Carient Heart & Vascular

Comprehensive, compassionate, state-of-the-art care with excellent outcomes is what has distinguished Carient as the expert resource for heart and vascular care in Northern Virginia. To learn more about their new Reston location, located at 1850 Town Center Pkwy, Pavilion II, Suite 566, please email [email protected] or call (571) 581-1771.

[email protected], https://www.carient.com

