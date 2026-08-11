Cariloop Earns Fifth Consecutive Spot on the Inc. 5000 List

Cariloop has been named to the 2026 Inc. 5000 list for the fifth consecutive year, ranking No. 2236 with 151% three-year revenue growth.

DALLAS, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cariloop, a provider of employer-sponsored caregiving benefits, has been named to the 2026 Inc. 5000 list, marking the fifth consecutive year the company has appeared on the list of America's fastest-growing private companies.

Cariloop ranked No. 2236 with 151% revenue growth over three years. Earlier this year, the company also ranked No. 52 on the 2026 Inc. Regionals: Southwest list, its fifth consecutive appearance on the regional ranking.

"Five years in a row on the Inc. 5000 shows the commitment of our team, the trust of our customers and partners, and the growing recognition that caregivers need better support at work," said Michael Walsh, Co-Founder and CEO of Cariloop. "We're so proud of how far we've come, but what matters most is what that growth allows us to do, which is reach more families, strengthen the support we provide, and continue building a future where no one has to navigate caregiving alone."

Through its Caregiver Support Platform® featuring professional Coaching and Backup Care, Cariloop helps working parents and caregivers navigate, find, and manage care across child, adult, and elder care needs. Cariloop currently supports more than 2 million employees worldwide, with 79% reporting that Cariloop helped them avoid unplanned leave or paid time off.

Cariloop's continued growth comes as more employers recognize the effect caregiving can have across the organization. When employees have help finding care, coordinating details and logistics, and handling unexpected disruptions, they're better able to stay present at work. For employers, that can mean fewer missed workdays, stronger productivity and retention, and less HR and manager time spent helping employees work through complex care challenges.

For the full Inc. 5000 list, honoree company profiles, and a searchable database by industry and location, please visit: www.inc.com/inc5000.

About Cariloop

Cariloop provides employer-sponsored caregiving benefits to working parents and caregivers. Through its Caregiver Support Platform®, professional Coaching, and Backup Care, Cariloop helps employees navigate, find, and manage care across every stage of life. Its solutions help reduce stress and work disruption while helping employers support retention, productivity, and employee well-being.

About Inc

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

Media Contact

Sophia Molinaro, Cariloop, 1 4842749906, [email protected]

SOURCE Cariloop