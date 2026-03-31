Cariloop Earns Recognition on Inc.'s 2026 Southwest Fastest-Growing Companies List for Fifth Consecutive Year

Cariloop ranks No. 52 on Inc.'s 2026 Southwest Fastest-Growing Companies list, marking its fifth consecutive year of rapid growth and impact.

DALLAS, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inc., the leading media brand and playbook for entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future, today revealed that Cariloop has been ranked No. 52 on its sixth annual Inc. Regionals: Southwest list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing privately held companies in the Southwest. The region includes Arizona, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas. This is the fifth consecutive year that Cariloop has been ranked on the Inc. Regionals Southwest list.

"Earning a place on Inc.'s Southwest list for the fifth year is an extremely meaningful milestone for our team and a testament to the growth and impact we're creating for all of our stakeholders," said Michael Walsh, Cariloop Founder and CEO. "We're honored to help employers care for their employees through life's most important moments and remain committed to expanding access to support for even more caregivers in the years ahead."

An extension of the national Inc. 5000 list, the Regionals list offers a data-driven look at the independent small businesses driving growth across the Southwest economy. Companies on this year's list demonstrate exceptional revenue expansion, resilience, and job creation during a challenging economic period. Between 2022 and 2024, the 132 private companies on the list had a median growth rate of 79 percent. By 2024, they added 9,633 jobs and $5.2 billion to the region's economy.

"The honorees on this year's Inc. Regionals list achieved exceptional growth at a time when the odds were against them. Amid inflation, supply chain disruptions, and ongoing economic uncertainty, they didn't just persevere – they innovated, adapted, and thrived. Their resilience made them standouts in their industries and true growth engines in their regions," said Bonny Ghosh, Editorial Director at Inc.

Complete results of the Inc. Regionals: Southwest, including company profiles and an interactive database, can be found at https://www.inc.com/regionals/southwest.

About Cariloop

Cariloop offers caregiving benefits to working parents and caregivers. Through professional coaching, caregiving tools, and a network of providers on an intuitive Caregiver Support Platform, Cariloop helps reduce stress and burnout, enabling members to find balance at work and home. As a Public Benefit Corporation and Certified B Corporation™, Cariloop is committed to using its business as a force for good and improving the well-being of caregivers worldwide. Learn more at www.cariloop.com.

More about Inc. and the Inc. Regionals

Methodology

The Inc. Regionals lists are ranked according to percentage revenue growth over two years. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2022. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2024. (Since then, a number of companies on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2022 is $100,000; the minimum for 2024 is $1 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

Media Contact

Virginia Townsend, Cariloop, 1 (469) 333-2542, [email protected], www.cariloop.com

SOURCE Cariloop