Cariloop partners with Raymond James to Bring Comprehensive Caregiver Support to Wealth Management Clients

DALLAS, Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cariloop, a Public Benefit Corporation, has entered a new partnership with Raymond James to deliver comprehensive caregiver support as part of their longevity planning services, helping clients navigate and simplify the complexities of caregiving. Through this collaboration, Raymond James advisors can offer their clients access to Cariloop's Caregiver Support Platform and personalized Care Coaching services—enhancing the firm's ability to support clients as they balance caregiving responsibilities alongside their financial well-being.

"Caregiving responsibilities can create tremendous pressure for individuals and families, especially when paired with major financial decisions," said Michael Walsh, CEO and Co-Founder of Cariloop. "We are honored to partner with Raymond James, a firm that understands the importance of supporting the whole person. Together, we will help clients of their financial advisors navigate care with confidence and reduce the stress that so often accompanies these critical life moments."

This partnership reflects Raymond James' longstanding commitment to helping individuals navigate important life decisions with clarity and confidence. Caregiving often introduces both emotional and financial challenges, which can significantly shape the long-term planning conversations clients have with their advisors. According to AARP, family caregivers spend an average of 26% of their personal income on out-of-pocket caregiving expenses for their loved ones. Separately, national data shows that families spend 8.9% to 16.0% of their household income on full-day childcare for just one child. These rising and often unexpected costs underscore the need for comprehensive planning support. By integrating Cariloop's caregiving expertise and real-time guidance into its longevity planning offerings, Raymond James is empowering clients with resources that help them make more informed decisions—both for their loved ones and their financial future.

"Caregiving often intersects with life's most significant transitions, creating both challenges and opportunities to align care with financial goals. Through our Longevity Planning team and partnership with Cariloop, we empower advisors to support clients beyond the balance sheet—helping them navigate every stage of life with assurance and compassion," said Emily Treasure, Senior Manager, Longevity Planning at Raymond James.

With access to Cariloop's intuitive platform, Raymond James financial advisors and their clients will have personalized guidance from professional Care Coaches, digital planning tools, and curated educational resources to help them confidently navigate caregiving situations—from aging parents and complex medical conditions to special-needs support and childcare.

