Cariloop Promotes Chelsey Hasha Hershey to Chief People Officer

Cariloop announces the promotion of Chelsey Hasha Hershey from Vice President of People to Chief People Officer. In her expanded role, she will lead the company's people strategy, strengthen its culture and leadership, and build the organizational foundation needed to support Cariloop's long-term growth.

DALLAS, Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cariloop today announced the promotion of Chelsey Hasha Hershey, SPHR, from Vice President of People to Chief People Officer. The promotion reflects Cariloop's continued investment in its people, culture, and leadership as the company continues to grow.

Hasha Hershey joined Cariloop in 2023 as Senior Director of People and was promoted to Vice President of People in 2024. During her time with the company, she has helped shape Cariloop's people strategy and strengthen the leadership, employee experience, and organizational practices that support its fully remote team. She brings more than 15 years of experience connecting people strategy to stronger teams and measurable business outcomes.

In her new role as Chief People Officer, Hasha Hershey will continue to lead Cariloop's People function, including talent, leadership development, employee engagement, performance, and organizational effectiveness. She will focus on helping Cariloop grow while keeping its culture of care and shared values embedded in how leaders lead, teams work together, and employees experience the company.

"The way we support caregivers starts with how we support the people doing this work every day," said Hasha Hershey. "My focus is on giving our leaders and teams the clarity, trust, and support they need to do meaningful work. I'm excited to keep building a culture where people feel connected to our mission, valued for what they bring, and proud of the difference their work makes for caregivers and families."

The promotion recognizes the central role people leadership will continue to play in Cariloop's growth. As Chief People Officer, Hasha Hershey will work closely with leaders across the company to ensure its talent strategy, organizational structure, and employee experience keep pace with the needs of the business and the growing number of caregivers Cariloop serves.

"Chelsey has become one of the most trusted leaders in our company," said Michael Walsh, Co-Founder and CEO of Cariloop. "She cares deeply about our people and understands what the business needs to keep growing. I couldn't be more excited for Chelsey to step into this role and help lead Cariloop into its next chapter."

About Cariloop

Cariloop provides employer-sponsored caregiving benefits to working parents and caregivers. Through its Caregiver Support Platform®, professional Coaching, and Backup Care, Cariloop helps employees navigate, find, and manage care across every stage of life. Its solutions help reduce stress and work disruption while helping employers support retention, productivity, and employee well-being.

An Inc. 5000 company, Public Benefit Corporation, and Certified B Corporation™, Cariloop is committed to using business as a force for good and improving the well-being of caregivers worldwide. Learn more at www.cariloop.com.

Media Contact

Sophia Molinaro, Cariloop, 1 4842749906, [email protected], www.cariloop.com

SOURCE Cariloop