Cariloop Promotes Executive Leaders to Advance Mission During Period of Rapid Growth

Cariloop announces the promotion of two trusted leaders to its executive team, elevating Lisa Leighton to Chief Commercial Officer and Carly Duvall Le Riche to Chief Administrative Officer. The appointments reflect the company's continued investment in leadership that drives growth, trust, and impact for working caregivers.

DALLAS, Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cariloop is proud to announce the promotion of two executive leaders whose impact, dedication, and vision have been instrumental in the company's growth and evolution. Lisa Leighton, previously Vice President of Strategic Development, has been promoted to Chief Commercial Officer. Carly Duvall Le Riche, previously General Counsel, has been promoted to Chief Administrative Officer. These appointments underscore Cariloop's continued commitment to investing in its people and strengthening the leadership team guiding the company forward.

Since joining the company as Vice President of Strategic Development in 2022, Leighton has played a pivotal role in expanding the number of companies and working caregivers Cariloop serves. With more than 20 years of experience supporting Fortune 500 organizations in designing benefits programs that deliver meaningful business outcomes, along with a passion for empowering caregivers and families, she has established herself as a highly trusted strategic leader within Cariloop.

In her new role as Chief Commercial Officer, Leighton will lead Cariloop's commercial function, including business development, sales, and account management. These teams are responsible for forging new strategic partnerships with employers, resellers, and consultants, supporting Cariloop's growing client base, and advancing the company's market expansion strategy. Her vision and leadership will continue to influence how Cariloop reaches new verticals and strengthens its long-term growth trajectory.

"It's a true honor to step into the Chief Commercial Officer role at Cariloop," said Lisa Leighton. "Caregiving touches nearly every family, and the work we do has the power to change lives in meaningful ways. There has never been a more important time to support caregivers and their families. My focus will continue to be on expanding our impact by building sustainable partnerships, supporting employers who are committed to building a culture of care, and helping caregivers every step of the way. I'm incredibly proud of this team and the passion they bring to our mission every day, and I'm excited to help scale that impact as we continue to grow."

As Cariloop's General Counsel, Carly Duvall Le Riche has been central to building the organizational foundation needed to support accelerated growth. Her deep experience working with startups and high-growth companies, combined with her thoughtful, steady leadership, has guided Cariloop through numerous regulatory, operational, and strategic milestones. These milestones include leading GDPR compliance efforts, overseeing a clean SOC 2 audit, partnering closely with product to ensure compliant innovation, and building the legal and operational frameworks that support the company's growth.

In her expanded role as Chief Administrative Officer, Le Riche will oversee the company's legal, information security, compliance, and operational functions. She will continue to support intellectual property strategy, contracting, employee relations, and investor collaboration, ensuring that Cariloop maintains a strong, scalable infrastructure as demand for caregiver support continues to rise.

"I'm deeply grateful for the opportunity to step into the Chief Administrative Officer role at Cariloop," said Carly Duvall Le Riche. "As we grow, it's critical that we continue building a company grounded in trust, accountability, and care — not just for our clients and members, but for our people as well. My focus is on strengthening the systems, safeguards, and operations that allow our teams to do their best work and ensure families can rely on us during some of life's most challenging moments. It's a privilege to support a mission that truly matters, and I'm proud to help build a company that caregivers and employees alike can trust for the long term."

"It has been an incredible privilege to work alongside Lisa and Carly and watch them evolve into such impactful executive leaders," said Michael Walsh, Co-Founder and CEO of Cariloop." Their empathy, expertise, and passion for serving caregivers are woven into the fabric of our company. As we enter this next phase of growth, their leadership will play a critical role in elevating our mission, strengthening our teams, and expanding the ways we support families around the world. We couldn't be more excited for what's ahead with Lisa and Carly helping guide the way."

Cariloop is a comprehensive caregiver support platform designed to help companies empower their teams through some of life's most challenging moments. By combining dedicated human support with a secure digital care portal, Cariloop guides families through caregiving decisions with compassion, clarity, and confidence. For more information, visit www.cariloop.com

