Improving workforce well-being cannot be achieved through individual programming and requires leadership support and supporting infrastructures.

Organizations focusing on workforce well-being are seeing improved employee engagement, higher patient experience scores and happier work environments.

Experience departments are actively engaged in leading well-being efforts.

"As healthcare organizations are facing pressures – both financially and from the stress and turmoil in the healthcare workforce – there are clear paths forward in a commitment to human experience," said Jason Wolf, President & CEO of The Beryl Institute. "The workforce is under great stress; we need to support them if we are to ensure the best in experience."

To access the executive brief and PX paper visit: https://theberylinstitute.org/product/caring-for-the-workforce-five-strategic-areas-to-address-well-being-in-healthcare-2/

About The Beryl Institute

The Beryl Institute is a global community of healthcare professionals and experience champions committed to transforming the human experience in healthcare. As a pioneer and leader of the experience movement and patient experience profession for more than a decade, the Institute offers unparalleled access to unbiased research and proven practices, networking and professional development opportunities and a safe, neutral space to exchange ideas and learn from others.

We define the patient experience as the sum of all interactions, shaped by an organization's culture, that influence patient perceptions across the continuum of care. We believe human experience is grounded in the experiences of patients and families, members of the healthcare workforce and the communities they serve.

Media Contact

Stacy Palmer, The Beryl Institute, 866-488-2379, [email protected], www.theberylinstitute.org

