Caring Therapists Ranks No. 1467 on the 2024 Inc. 5000 and is among America's fastest-growing private companies

"Our purpose at Caring Therapists is to provide high-quality and accessible mental healthcare in a supportive team environment. Being honored on the INC 5000 link will help us further our mission of providing mental health care to our community" — Amanda Landry, CEO

The Inc. 5000 class of 2024 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year's top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate is 1,637 percent. In all, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 874,458 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

"One of the greatest joys of my job is going through the Inc. 5000 list," says Mike Hofman, who recently joined Inc. as editor-in-chief. "To see all of the intriguing and surprising ways that companies are transforming sectors, from health care and AI to apparel and pet food, is fascinating for me as a journalist and storyteller. Congratulations to this year's honorees, as well, for growing their businesses fast despite the economic disruption we all faced over the past three years, from supply chain woes to inflation to changes in the workforce."

"When the pandemic hit in 2020, we thought we were going to have to close our doors", shares Amanda Landry, CEO of Caring Therapists. "We had no idea what would happen to us, our clients, and the work we are doing. The pandemic served as a springboard for people to seek mental health treatment. First, we were able to pivot to providing high-quality online therapy services. Once things started to get back to normal, we were able to meet the demand for in-person by expanding our footprint in South Florida. We are excited to share that we are now one of the largest outpatient mental health practices in Florida."

Caring Therapists serves almost 10,000 clients a year seeking mental health therapy, psychological testing, and medication management services. One of our unique factors is that we accept most major insurances for our counseling services, something that our community highly values. We employ highly-trained clinicians who use evidence-based practices while providing empathetic and thorough treatment to our clients.

