Caring Transitions Brings Compassionate Care Services to Milford, Connecticut Area

"No one can protect your memories like we can, because we know how hard this process is," Carrie went on to say. "We've been there before."

After losing both of their fathers within a short year of each other and having experience with family struggling with dementia and Alzheimer's, the duo knew they wanted to redirect the course of their lives, determined to leave a stronger impact on society.

"I wanted to do something that meant something," Jerry Frawley said. "The more I looked into Caring Transitions, the more I realized that the work involved with them was the type of work I was always supposed to be doing in my life."

Jerry and Carrie are joining the Caring Transitions family, bringing over 20 years of experience each in their respective fields. Carrie in project management specializing in operations and vendor management and Jerry in customer service, vendor management, and finance.

Caring Transitions is a franchise designed to minimize stress by utilizing specially trained professionals to oversee every detail of a senior's transition with compassion, including decluttering, organizing, packing, move management, unpacking, resettling, and cleanouts. The company also manages both in-home and online estate sales. The online estate sales are hosted on CTBIDS, the brand's widely popular auction platform, which can support its clients in realizing the value of unique and everyday treasures that many cherish.

"We are so thrilled to welcome Jerry and Carrie to the Caring Transitions franchise family and expand upon our network in the state of Connecticut," said Ray Fabik, President of Caring Transitions. "Not only do they bring a wealth of knowledge to the organization professionally, but they each have personal experiences that directly relate to what Caring Transitions is all about."

Caring Transitions currently has more than 300 franchise locations serving families across the country.

About Caring Transitions

Caring Transitions, founded in 2006, is the most trusted and experienced national franchise specializing in senior relocation and transition services. With more than 300 locations throughout the United States, all owned and operated by Certified Relocation and Transition Specialists, Caring Transitions provides clients with supportive moves, auctions, rightsizing, and transitions. This includes expert advice plus a well-executed transition plan beginning with the initial sorting of personal belongings through packing, unpacking, resettling, and selling of items to the final clearing and cleaning of the property. For more information, visit http://www.caringtransitions.com or visit us on Facebook.

