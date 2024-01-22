Caring Transitions Brings Compassionate Care to Boerne, Texas

Caring Transitions of Boerne, Fredericksburg, and Kerrville Sets New Standard in Senior Relocation With End-To-End Solutions, From Downsizing to Estate Sales
BOERNE, Texas, Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Caring Transitions is the nation's largest and most trusted organization specializing in senior relocation, downsizing, and estate sales. The latest location, Caring Transitions of Boerne, Fredericksburg and Kerrville, expands the network in the state of Texas. Caring Transitions of Boerne, Fredericksburg and Kerrville is owned and operated by Dershie Kurtz and will look to serve Boerne, Fair Oaks Ranch, Fredericksburg, Kerrville, and the surrounding Texas areas. The new Caring Transitions location provides a unique full-service approach that is an end-to-end solution, including decluttering, resettling, clean-outs, space planning, and managing online estate sales providing a win-win experience for everyone.
Kurtz will bring over two decades of compassionate work experience as she has spent 26 years as a physical therapist, including running her own business, Texas Kids, an in-home physical therapy organization for children that she later sold. Her innate ability to care for others will bring a great service to her local community. Dershie credits her love for working with seniors and her relationship with her Mom as part of her inspiration to join Caring Transitions.
"I have elderly parents and have friends that have elderly parents - we are in that sandwich generation," Dershie explained. "Being able to take that stress away from the client and the family and being able to say hey we can take care of it, don't worry. We can take care of them just like our family."
Originally a graduate of Texas A&M University, Dershie completed her bachelor of science degree in biomedical science and then went on to complete her master's degree in physical therapy from the University of Texas Medical Branch. She is currently married to her husband, Stephen Kurtz and the two have a son, Kade, and a daughter, Karson together.
"Integrity is the most important part of our business, as far as taking care of others," Kurtz discussed. "Anyone that I hire will have that integrity. We will take care of them just as if they are our own family members."
Caring Transitions is a franchise designed to minimize stress by utilizing specially trained professionals to oversee every detail of a senior's transition with compassion, including decluttering, organizing, packing, move management, unpacking, resettling, and cleanouts. The company also manages both in-home and online estate sales. The online estate sales are hosted on CTBIDS, the brand's widely popular auction platform, which can support its clients in realizing the value of unique and everyday treasures that many cherish.
Caring Transitions currently has more than 300 franchise locations serving families across the country.
"We are elated to welcome Dershie to the Caring Transitions franchise family and expand upon our network in the state of Texas," said Ray Fabik, President of Caring Transitions. "Her vast background and experience in helping those around her in her community will provide her incredible success moving forward in this industry."
About Caring Transitions
Caring Transitions, founded in 2006, is the most trusted and experienced national franchise specializing in senior relocation and transition services. With more than 300 locations throughout the United States, all owned and operated by Certified Relocation and Transition Specialists, Caring Transitions provides clients with supportive moves, auctions, rightsizing, and transitions. This includes expert advice plus a well-executed transition plan beginning with the initial sorting of personal belongings through packing, unpacking, resettling, and selling of items to the final clearing and cleaning of the property. For more information, visit http://www.caringtransitions.com or visit us on Facebook.
