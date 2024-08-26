Caring Transitions Brings Compassionate Care to Cumming, Georgia and Surrounding Areas

"We understand the importance of multi-generational support and how challenging life's transitions can be without the right resources. We lead with our hearts and do whatever it takes to support our clients." Post this

Leading this venture is Denise Swords, a senior herself, who brings over 30 years of experience in the healthcare industry, including senior-level executive roles in skilled nursing, assisted living, and pediatric health systems. Denise's journey back to her first love, senior care, was spurred by a personal experience with her parent's dementia diagnosis, which led her to leave the corporate world and develop a unique cottage-style assisted living and memory care community.

"We understand the importance of multi-generational support and how challenging life's transitions can be without the right resources," said Denise. "Becoming Caring Transitions owners was a natural fit for us—we've cared for our parents, relocated grandparents, helped many downsize, and supported others in their move to assisted living and memory care. We lead with our hearts and do whatever it takes to support our clients."

Courtney Moss, who balances her career as a full-time attorney with being a single mother of six, shares a similar passion for helping others. "My experience as an Assistant District Attorney and in my own law practice, specializing in estate planning and family law, has given me a unique perspective on the challenges families face. I'm thrilled to bring that knowledge to Caring Transitions and to work alongside my family in making a positive impact in our community."

Daniel Howard brings a wealth of experience in sales, marketing, and business development to Caring Transitions of Cumming, GA. With over 15 years in the Fortune 500 corporate Human Resource field, Daniel has honed his skills in client relations, recruiting, talent acquisition, and logistics. As a proud University of Alabama graduate and father of three, Daniel's dedication to excellence is evident in every aspect of his work. His expertise will be pivotal in driving the success of the business, ensuring that the company meets and exceeds the needs of its clients.

Adding to the team's dynamic is Debra Goodwin, who will be a leading factor in the CTBids operations, is a dedicated RN, a mother of six, and a seasoned caregiver whose life experience is invaluable. As a member of the "sandwich generation," Debra has navigated the complexities of raising a busy family while also caring for her mother, who was diagnosed with vascular dementia. Her profound empathy and remarkable organizational skills make her an exceptional caregiver and a true inspiration.

"We are so excited to welcome the Swords, Moss, and Howard families into the world of Caring Transitions and to help strengthen and continue to build up our brand presence in the state of Georgia," said Ray Fabik, President of Caring Transitions. "Their deep-rooted commitment to their community and their wealth of experience in both personal and professional care make them the perfect fit to lead our Cumming location."

Caring Transitions currently has more than 325 franchise locations serving families across the Country.

About Caring Transitions

Caring Transitions, founded in 2006, is the most trusted and experienced national franchise specializing in senior relocation and transition services. With more than 300 locations throughout the United States, all owned and operated by Certified Relocation and Transition Specialists, Caring Transitions provides clients with supportive moves, auctions, rightsizing, and transitions. This includes expert advice plus a well-executed transition plan beginning with the initial sorting of personal belongings through packing, unpacking, resettling, and selling of items to the final clearing and cleaning of the property. For more information, visit http://www.caringtransitions.com.

