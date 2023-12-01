Caring Transitions Brings Compassionate Care to Long Island

"Caring Transitions brings together our goals to be successful along with helping our community which is really important to us." Post this

As parents of three young children, Alisha and Michael Singh were eager to find a better work/life balance. Active members of their Long Island community, the couple recognized the growing senior population and saw Caring Transitions as the perfect business opportunity to marry their desire to be thriving business owners with their passion for Dix Hills.

"We wanted to find something that we're excited about and that we like to do," Alisha admitted. "In just our neighborhood, there are a number of assisted living facilities that I'm involved with and so are my kids; they do Zoom calls and they read to the seniors. So Caring Transitions brings together our goals to be successful along with helping our community which is really important to us."

Michael is a real estate developer and looks for chances to help buy and sell properties, when necessary, while Alisha is in charge of the networking and helping with estate sales and downsizing. Caring Transitions currently has more than 300 franchise locations serving families from coast to coast. The Dix Hill location serves Huntington Station, Dix Hills, South Huntington, Northport, East Northport, Elwood, Fort Salonga, Babylon, Greenlawn, Commack, Melville, Smithtown, Wyandanch, Wheatley Heights, and surrounding areas.

"Alisha and Michael have a big place in their hearts for their community and it shows right away," said Ray Fabik, President of Caring Transitions. "We are looking forward to seeing them grow and be bright spots for the seniors around Dix Hill."

