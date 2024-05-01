Caring Transitions Brings Compassionate Care to Smyrna, Georgia

"Together, we are ready to leverage our skills and experiences to make a meaningful difference in the lives of those we serve." Post this

Brandon is a seasoned professional with over two decades of experience in the service industry, boasting an impressive career with esteemed brands such as BMW and Mercedes-Benz. Before his remarkable corporate journey, Brandon dedicated six years of his life to serving his country as an Infantry soldier in the Army, showcasing his commitment to excellence and leadership.

When discussing what he hopes to bring to their local community, Brandon said, "We want to be the most trusted provider of caring, compassionate, and stress-free relocation, downsizing, and liquidation services to aging clients and their loved ones as they transition through various stages of their lives, thereby providing peace-of-mind."

As their children begin to thrive more independently into their teen years, Cat was eager to apply her caregiving skills to a new endeavor. Her experience as a mother and entrepreneur has equipped her with the skills needed to manage the logistics of a Caring Transitions team.

"We have received so many blessings in our lives and were looking for a way to pay them forward. As we sought out a meaningful way to give back to our community, we came across Caring Transitions," Cat Doyle discussed. "The idea of easing difficult life transitions for seniors appealed to us. We love the idea of helping to honor their dignity and show our seniors the respect they deserve as they face these sometimes overwhelming transitions."

"Together, we are ready to leverage our skills and experiences to make a meaningful difference in the lives of those we serve," Brandon and Cat each said.

Whether it's delivering the best customer service possible or lending a helping hand in any situation, Brandon and Cat's dedication and expertise shine through, making them a trusted ally and resource in both professional and personal spheres.

"We are thrilled to welcome Brandon to the Caring Transitions franchise family and to further build up our brand presence in Georgia within the Atlanta region," said Ray Fabik, President of Caring Transitions. "His background experience, combined with his passion for helping those around him, makes Brandon an ideal Caring Transitions franchisee. The people of Smyrna and the surrounding areas are in great hands."

Caring Transitions currently has more than 325 franchise locations serving families across the country.

About Caring Transitions

Caring Transitions, founded in 2006, is the most trusted and experienced national franchise specializing in senior relocation and transition services. With more than 300 locations throughout the United States, all owned and operated by Certified Relocation and Transition Specialists, Caring Transitions provides clients with supportive moves, auctions, rightsizing, and transitions. This includes expert advice plus a well-executed transition plan beginning with the initial sorting of personal belongings through packing, unpacking, resettling, and selling of items to the final clearing and cleaning of the property. For more information, visit http://www.caringtransitions.com.

