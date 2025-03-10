Caring Transitions Brings Compassionate Services in Virginia to Fairfax and Herndon

"I wanted to provide this service to other families, to help them manage these transitions in a way that is stress-reducing and empowering." Post this

His own family's experience with helping aging parents transition out of their home and dealing with the logistical and emotional complexities of downsizing led him to seek a business that would allow him to make a meaningful impact on the community.

"When my family and I navigated the complexities of helping both sets of parents transition, I realized just how overwhelming the process can be—both emotionally and physically," said Castleman. "Had we known about Caring Transitions, it would have saved us so much time and stress. Now, I have the opportunity to provide this service to other families, helping them manage transitions in a way that is both stress-reducing and empowering."

Scott's background in client services and business management has given him a unique skill set that will allow him to build a successful, client-focused business. He is committed to providing personalized, end-to-end solutions for families facing the difficult task of downsizing, relocating, or managing the estate of a loved one. As a long-time Northern Virginia resident, Scott is dedicated to becoming an integral part of the local community and supporting families who need help managing life's transitions.

"We aim to make each transition as seamless as possible, and we want to be there every step of the way," Scott explained. "Our goal is to help families feel supported, reduce the burden of decision-making, and provide the emotional and physical help needed during this pivotal time."

"We are so excited to welcome Scott into the Caring Transitions franchise family, continuing to build up our brand presence in Virginia," said Ray Fabik, President of Caring Transitions. "Scott's leadership, dedication, and professional experience will be a perfect addition to our team. We know he will make a significant impact on the families he serves in the Fairfax and Herndon areas."

Caring Transitions currently has more than 375 franchise locations serving families across the country.

About Caring Transitions

Caring Transitions, founded in 2006, is the most trusted and experienced national franchise specializing in senior relocation and transition services. With more than 375 locations throughout the United States, all owned and operated by Certified Relocation and Transition Specialists, Caring Transitions provides clients with supportive moves, auctions, rightsizing, and transitions. This includes expert advice plus a well-executed transition plan beginning with the initial sorting of personal belongings through packing, unpacking, resettling, and selling of items to the final clearing and cleaning of the property. For more information, visit http://www.caringtransitions.com.

