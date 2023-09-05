Caring Transitions Continues Expansion with New Connecticut Location

"Pete and I both knew that we wanted to do something different that would allow us to utilize our varied background in health care and sales and then apply that experience and passion to helping people, so owning our own Caring Transitions seemed like a perfect fit". Tweet this

Karen owns the business and didn't have to look far for an operations manager; that will be her husband, Pete. The Warner's were exploring new business opportunities and after searching for something that aligned with their values, they found Caring Transitions. As a former registered nurse and then vice president in pharmaceutical sales, Karen was searching for something that could tie in her previous career experience.

"I worked at the bedside for over twenty years taking care of patients, so I have a tremendous amount of empathy for people and after working on the business side, I knew I needed to do more with helping people. Pete and I both knew that we wanted to do something different that would allow us to utilize our varied background in health care and sales and then apply that experience and passion to helping people, so owning our own Caring Transitions seemed like a perfect fit".

Caring Transitions of Guilford will serve Guilford, Branford, East Haven, New Haven, North Haven, North Branford, North Guilford, and Wellington. Caring Transitions currently has more than 280 franchise locations serving families across the country. Karen hopes that their new location can serve as a one-stop-shop for those going through what can be a difficult change in life.

"In our area there's really not a company that can offer the concierge service we can," Karen admitted. "We can do senior relocation, downsizing, decluttering, organizing and estate sales. I'm hoping we can give a service where clients can pick and choose and at the same time interact with people who are empathetic to their needs."

"We're thrilled to have Karen and Pete in the Caring Transition family and to be able to offer our compassionate care along the shoreline in Connecticut," said Ray Fabik, President of Caring Transitions. "The Warners are passionate about the people they'll be helping and the community can be assured they are in good hands with the experience and level of professionalism both Karen and Pete offer."

To learn more about Caring Transitions, visit http://www.CaringTransitions.com.

For more about franchising opportunities with Caring Transitions, visit https://www.caringtransitionsfranchise.com/.

About Caring Transitions

Caring Transitions, founded in 2006, is the most trusted and experienced national franchise specializing in senior relocation and transition services. With more than 280 locations throughout the United States, all owned and operated by Certified Relocation and Transition Specialists, Caring Transitions provides clients with supportive moves, auctions, rightsizing, and transitions. This includes expert advice plus a well-executed transition plan beginning with the initial sorting of personal belongings through packing, unpacking, resettling, and selling of items to the final clearing and cleaning of the property. For more information, visit http://www.caringtransitions.com or visit us on Facebook.

