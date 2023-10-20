Caring Transitions Expands Access to Compassionate Care Services in Worcester

"Our mission is simple – to ease the burden of life's transitions for seniors and their families and be their support system during a significant chapter in their lives." Post this

Caring Transitions is a franchise designed to minimize stress by utilizing specially trained professionals to oversee every detail of a senior's transition with compassion, including decluttering, organizing, packing, move management, unpacking, resettling, and cleanouts. The company also manages both in-home and online estate sales. The online estate sales are hosted on CTBIDS, the brand's widely popular auction platform, which can support its clients in liquidating unique and everyday treasures that many cherish.

With a diversified career spanning over a decade in senior case management and real estate, Burgos brings a blend of compassion, expertise, and a community-centric vision. He worked helping seniors with daily living requirements and providing support with housing, medical needs, and everyday necessities. Many seniors didn't have family local to assist them, so Burgos was their only help.

"For various reasons, many seniors find themselves figuring out their next move on their own," Burgos insisted. "My goal is to fill this gap, making life a bit easier from the start with cleanouts to finding and settling into their new places. The blend of my real estate experience and what Caring Transitions stands for really opens a chance to do something special for our community."

Caring Transitions of Worcester Commonwealth serves Worcester and surrounding areas, including Leicester, Spencer, Paxton, and Holden. Caring Transitions currently has more than 280 franchise locations serving families across the country.

"Cesar will make a huge impact on the community by providing top-tier transition services from decluttering a room to helping family members move their loved ones into a senior community," said Ray Fabik, President of Caring Transitions. "His experience helping the senior population and his real estate background makes him the perfect fit for our Worcester location."

To learn more about Caring Transitions of Commonwealth, visit https://www.caringtransitionsofworcestercommonwealth.com/.

For more about franchising opportunities with Caring Transitions, visit https://www.caringtransitionsfranchise.com/.

About Caring Transitions

Caring Transitions, founded in 2006, is the most trusted and experienced national franchise specializing in senior relocation and transition services. With more than 280 locations throughout the United States, all owned and operated by Certified Relocation and Transition Specialists, Caring Transitions provides clients with supportive moves, auctions, rightsizing, and transitions. This includes expert advice plus a well-executed transition plan beginning with the initial sorting of personal belongings through packing, unpacking, resettling, and selling of items to the final clearing and cleaning of the property. For more information, visit http://www.caringtransitions.com or visit us on Facebook.

