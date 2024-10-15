Caring Transitions Expands Access to Compassionate Senior Services in Cape Coral

"We realized there was a need for services that not only manage the physical aspects of relocation but also provide care, compassion, and a true understanding of the emotional toll it can take on families." Post this

"We've seen many people struggling with the emotional and logistical challenges of downsizing or relocating, particularly seniors who are moving into new living situations," said Zac and Marlene Cohn. "We realized there was a need for services that not only manage the physical aspects of relocation but also provide care, compassion, and a true understanding of the emotional toll it can take on families."

Having relocated from Maine to Florida, the Cohns are deeply familiar with the complexities of transitioning a family across states while balancing the emotional weight of leaving a longtime home. "When we moved our family to Florida, we brought along my aging mom, and that process opened our eyes to the stress involved in managing both our own relocation and helping her settle into her new home," shared Marlene. "We knew firsthand how overwhelming it is to go through a home full of decades of memories.

Their commitment to the community goes beyond simply providing services. As active real estate brokers in the area, Zac and Marlene frequently encounter clients in need of assistance, not only with selling their homes but also with managing the overwhelming tasks of clearing out homes, resettling, and handling estate matters.

"Our background in real estate and our own family's experience with senior transitions made us realize how crucial it is to have a reliable, caring team to help manage the process," said Zac and Marlene.

"We are so excited to welcome The Cohns into the Caring Transitions franchise family and to strengthen and be able to continue to build up our brand presence in Florida," said Ray Fabik, President of Caring Transitions. "Their combined real estate expertise and personal experiences with senior transitions make them a perfect fit to lead the Cape Coral franchise. We're confident they will make a meaningful impact in their community."

Caring Transitions currently has more than 350 franchise locations serving families across the country.

About Caring Transitions

Caring Transitions, founded in 2006, is the most trusted and experienced national franchise specializing in senior relocation and transition services. With more than 350 locations throughout the United States, all owned and operated by Certified Relocation and Transition Specialists, Caring Transitions provides clients with supportive moves, auctions, rightsizing, and transitions. This includes expert advice plus a well-executed transition plan beginning with the initial sorting of personal belongings through packing, unpacking, resettling, and selling of items to the final clearing and cleaning of the property. For more information, visit http://www.caringtransitions.com.

