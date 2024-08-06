Caring Transitions Expands Access to Compassionate Senior Services in Leesburg

"I saw first-hand how overwhelming and emotionally stressful it can be. I've always enjoyed helping others, so I thought this would be a wonderful way to help families move through these stages with less struggle." Post this

Kerri Oliver brings a unique blend of personal experience and professional expertise to her new role. "While helping my own family, I realized the struggles that older adults and their families face during these life transitions," said Kerri. "I saw first-hand how overwhelming and emotionally stressful it can be. I've always enjoyed helping others, so I thought this would be a wonderful way to help families move through these stages with less struggle."

With a 30-year career in Human Resources and bookkeeping, and six years working in senior services, Kerri is well-equipped to provide compassionate and efficient support to her clients. A single mother of two amazing daughters, Kerri is very family-oriented and understands the importance of community. "I have always wanted to own my own business," she added. "After seeing what Caring Transitions offers, I could see the benefits for myself, my family, and so many others in my community."

Kerri's goal is to provide a comprehensive package of services that has not been previously available in the area, making necessary life transitions much easier for individuals and families. "I definitely understand the reasoning behind why people want to keep a lot of stuff; I have family members who do, so I truly empathize with the need to hold onto cherished items," said Kerri.

"We are so thrilled to welcome Kerri into the Caring Transitions franchise family and to strengthen and continue to build up our brand presence in the state of Georgia," said Ray Fabik, President of Caring Transitions. "

Caring Transitions currently has more than 325 franchise locations serving families across the country.

To learn more about Caring Transitions, visit CaringTransitions.com.

About Caring Transitions

Caring Transitions, founded in 2006, is the most trusted and experienced national franchise specializing in senior relocation and transition services. With more than 300 locations throughout the United States, all owned and operated by Certified Relocation and Transition Specialists, Caring Transitions provides clients with supportive moves, auctions, rightsizing, and transitions. This includes expert advice plus a well-executed transition plan beginning with the initial sorting of personal belongings through packing, unpacking, resettling, and selling of items to the final clearing and cleaning of the property. For more information, visit http://www.caringtransitions.com.

