Caring Transitions Expands Access to Compassionate Senior Services in The Mile High City

A longtime resident of Lakewood, Colorado, and a devoted wife and mother of three sons, Jessica has been an integral part of her community for over 20 years. Along with raising their sons for 19 years, she brings experience with having worked with various startup companies, where she specialized in client relationship management. Her dedication to helping others has always been a driving force in her professional life.

"We understand and are compassionate about how difficult it is to transition and downsize to a smaller living space and let go of treasures that mean so much to our clients. Our purpose is to help our clients maximize the value of their estates and ensure their transitions to new living are smooth and with as little stress as possible," Watts discussed.

The match between Caring Transitions and Watts seemed to be a perfect fit when Jessica first began searching for a new career path. "I saw the opportunity to become more engaged with our community and serve our senior population and their families, which fuels my desire to serve those in need," Watts said.

Jessica holds a Master of Business Administration along with a Certificate of Entrepreneurship from the University of Colorado, underscoring her commitment to business and customer service excellence. "I have always found ways to serve people and the Caring Transitions mission incorporates so many of the same values I have for caring for others in need," Jessica said.

"We are ecstatic to welcome Jessica to the Caring Transitions franchise family and to further build up our brand presence in Colorado," said Ray Fabik, President of Caring Transitions. "Her professional experience, combined with her passion for helping others makes her the ideal Caring Transitions franchisee. The people of West Denver and the surrounding areas are in great hands with Jessica."

Caring Transitions currently has more than 325 franchise locations serving families across the country.

To learn more about Caring Transitions, visit https://www.CaringTransitions.com/.

For more about franchising opportunities with Caring Transitions, visit https://www.caringtransitionsfranchise.com/.

About Caring Transitions

Caring Transitions, founded in 2006, is the most trusted and experienced national franchise specializing in senior relocation and transition services. With more than 300 locations throughout the United States, all owned and operated by Certified Relocation and Transition Specialists, Caring Transitions provides clients with supportive moves, auctions, rightsizing, and transitions. This includes expert advice plus a well-executed transition plan beginning with the initial sorting of personal belongings through packing, unpacking, resettling, and selling of items to the final clearing and cleaning of the property. For more information, visit http://www.caringtransitions.com.

