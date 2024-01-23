Caring Transitions Expands Access to Compassionate Senior Services in the Queen City

"I've always wanted to own a business that makes a real difference. "I want my clients to tell me their needs and problems, and I'll do everything possible to solve them." Post this

"I've always wanted to own a business that makes a real difference," said Miller. "I aim to help everyone make their transition go as smooth and stress-free as possible. I want my clients to tell me their needs and problems, and I'll do everything possible to solve them."

Miller's personal experience with navigating her grandmother's move in Belgium sparked her desire to open Caring Transitions in the place she's called home for nearly two decades. Her experience helping her grandmother from abroad highlighted the emotional complexities of such major life changes.

"Seeing and experiencing the struggles my grandmother went through and also considering my parents living abroad made me realize how crucial supportive transition services are," said Miller. "So many children move away from their parents nowadays, so assistance when moving senior relatives is necessary."

Caring Transitions of Charlotte South & West will serve an area that stretches from Lake Norman down to Lake Wylie on the western side of the city, along with southern areas of Charlotte which include Pineville, Mint Hill, Weddington, Indian Trail, and Matthews.

Caring Transitions currently has more than 300 franchise locations serving families across the country.

"We're thrilled to welcome Raissa Miller to our franchise family and expand our network in the Charlotte metro," said Ray Fabik, President of Caring Transitions. "Her personal experience, combined with her passion for helping others, make her an ideal Caring Transitions franchisee. The people of southern and western Charlotte are in great hands with Raissa."

About Caring Transitions

Caring Transitions, founded in 2006, is the most trusted and experienced national franchise specializing in senior relocation and transition services. With more than 300 locations throughout the United States, all owned and operated by Certified Relocation and Transition Specialists, Caring Transitions provides clients with supportive moves, auctions, rightsizing, and transitions. This includes expert advice plus a well-executed transition plan beginning with the initial sorting of personal belongings through packing, unpacking, resettling, and selling of items to the final clearing and cleaning of the property. For more information, visit http://www.caringtransitions.com or visit us on Facebook.

