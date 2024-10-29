Caring Transitions Expands Compassionate Care Services in Pennsylvania to Hershey and Lebanon Areas

"Caring Transitions was a natural fit for me and my team. The focus on conserving, repurposing, and recycling aligns with my values of sustainability, and we are excited to provide these essential services to help seniors and their families navigate life's transitions with compassion and dignity." Post this

"Caring Transitions was a natural fit for me and my management team. The focus on conserving, repurposing, and recycling aligns with my values of sustainability, and we are excited to provide these essential services to help seniors and their families navigate life's transitions with compassion and dignity."

Joan will lead the business with the help of her niece Lydia, nephew Zach Eberly, and Zach's wife Nicole. Together, they aim to provide a seamless and thoughtful approach to helping families navigate the complexities of downsizing, relocating, and liquidating estates. "Having gone through a difficult personal transition myself, I know how overwhelming it can be. My family helped me downsize, and now we're ready to use that experience to help others in our community with empathy, organization, and care," Joan shared.

Caring Transitions of Hershey and Lebanon, PA is focused on helping families' transition and conserving, repurposing, and recycling items to promote sustainability in the local area. "We believe in the importance of preserving treasures and offering them to a new generation while supporting aging clients," Joan explained. "The knowledge of the emotions and requirements it takes to transition smoothly without stress is something we bring to the table. We're here to

make the process as seamless as possible."

"We are so excited to welcome Joan and her team into the Caring Transitions franchise family and to strengthen and be able to continue building our brand presence in Pennsylvania," said Ray Fabik, President of Caring Transitions. "Her deep roots in the community and extensive career experience make her the perfect fit to lead our Hershey and Lebanon location."

Caring Transitions currently has more than 350 franchise locations serving families across the country.

About Caring Transitions

Caring Transitions, founded in 2006, is the most trusted and experienced national franchise specializing in senior relocation and transition services. With more than 350 locations throughout the United States, all owned and operated by Certified Relocation and Transition Specialists, Caring Transitions provides clients with supportive moves, auctions, rightsizing, and transitions. This includes expert advice plus a well-executed transition plan beginning with the initial sorting of personal belongings through packing, unpacking, resettling, and selling of items to the final clearing and cleaning of the property. For more information, visit http://www.caringtransitions.com.

