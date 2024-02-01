Caring Transitions Expands Compassionate Care Services to Southern Indianapolis

"Caring Transitions is a complete package. They create a one-stop shop for a service that is needed, one that provides a solution in just one call to help you with dealing with your loved ones and personal belongings." Post this

"I love my work, helping others, and lifelong learning," said Kresse. "I'm looking to help the senior community of southern Indiana with my extensive background and knowledge."

The experience of personal loss and learning to navigate difficult and overwhelming life changes drives Kresse's passion for providing compassionate care to older adults and their families who need similar services.

"Caring Transitions is a complete package," Kresse went on to discuss. "They create a one-stop shop for a service that is needed, and provides a solution in just one call to help us in deal with our loved ones' transition and their personal belongings."

Kresse also knows the importance of family as he is a father of four, a loving husband, a son, and a sibling who loves his work and helping all in any way that he can along the way.

Caring Transitions is a franchise designed to minimize stress by utilizing specially trained professionals to oversee every detail of a senior's transition with compassion, including decluttering, organizing, packing, move management, unpacking, resettling, and cleanouts. The company also manages both in-home and online estate sales. The online estate sales are hosted on CTBIDS, the brand's widely popular auction platform, which can support its clients in liquidating unique and everyday treasures that many cherish.

"Many of our franchisees have personal experiences that make them deeply empathetic and effective in this line of work," said Ray Fabik, president of Caring Transitions. "We're thrilled to have Matthew join our family of franchisees and bring his unique perspective and skills to serve the southern Indianapolis community."

About Caring Transitions

Caring Transitions, founded in 2006, is the most trusted and experienced national franchise specializing in senior relocation and transition services. With more than 300 locations throughout the United States, all owned and operated by Certified Relocation and Transition Specialists, Caring Transitions provides clients with supportive moves, auctions, rightsizing, and transitions. This includes expert advice plus a well-executed transition plan beginning with the initial sorting of personal belongings through packing, unpacking, resettling, and selling of items to the final clearing and cleaning of the property. For more information, visit http://www.caringtransitions.com or visit us on Facebook.

