Caring Transitions Expands Compassionate Senior Services with New Location in Hinsdale, Illinois

"Caring Transitions gives me the opportunity to help people directly, to make a difference in their lives during what can be an incredibly stressful time." Post this

Inspired by that challenge and fueled by her passion for helping others, Cantillon decided to leave a 20+ year career in corporate communications to open a business focused on delivering compassionate, expert support to families like hers.

Cantillon's background in crisis and executive communications prepared her to handle high-pressure situations with skill and poise—qualities she now brings to clients in their most vulnerable moments. With a journalism degree from Northwestern University and a Master's from Harvard's Kennedy School of Government, she managed complex public relations roles in the transportation and energy sectors, including as a spokesperson during fatal transportation accidents.

After years of navigating intense, demanding situations, Cantillon was ready to bring her talents to a more personal, meaningful mission. "Caring Transitions gives me the opportunity to help people directly, to make a difference in their lives during what can be an incredibly stressful time."

Drawing from her own experience and deep community ties, Cantillon is uniquely positioned to serve families in the western suburbs of Chicago. She especially empathizes with those in the "sandwich generation"—adults balancing care for both aging parents and their own children. As a mother to twin high school-aged daughters, Cantillon knows firsthand the demands this life stage can bring. With the support of her life partner, Paul Garcia, an experienced home care worker who actively contributes to the business, she is committed to being a caring advocate for each client. Together, they combine professional expertise with a shared passion for sustainability, leveraging CTBids, Caring Transitions' online auction platform, to help families rehome cherished items and reduce landfill waste.

"We are so excited to welcome Kathleen into the Caring Transitions franchise family, continuing to build up our brand presence in Illinois," said Ray Fabik, President of Caring Transitions. "Her unique combination of professional expertise, personal passion, and deep-rooted community knowledge makes her an ideal advocate for families in the western suburbs. She represents the very best of what it means to deliver Day One Living and help clients embrace new beginnings with confidence."

Caring Transitions currently has more than 375 franchise locations serving families across the country.

To learn more about Caring Transitions, visit https://www.caringtransitionsofhinsdaleil.com/.

About Caring Transitions

Caring Transitions, founded in 2006, is the most trusted and experienced national franchise specializing in senior relocation and transition services. With more than 375 locations throughout the United States, all owned and operated by Certified Relocation and Transition Specialists, Caring Transitions provides clients with supportive moves, auctions, rightsizing, and transitions. This includes expert advice plus a well-executed transition plan beginning with the initial sorting of personal belongings through packing, unpacking, resettling, and selling of items to the final clearing and cleaning of the property. For more information, visit http://www.caringtransitions.com.

Follow Us!

Be sure to follow our national social media platforms on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, X, and TikTok.

Media Contact

Caring Transitions, Caring Transitions, 8442205427, [email protected], www.CaringTransitions.com

SOURCE Caring Transitions