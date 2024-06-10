Caring Transitions Expands Compassionate Senior Transition Services to Branson, MO

"Later on in life when you move or you transition into the next season, it can be traumatic for a lot of people, so if we can come in and we can help the family continue to be a family…" Post this

"My journey to entrepreneurship began with a desire to be closer to family and contribute to the community I love," said Rutledge. "After spending valuable time bonding with my granddaughter, I felt a calling to pursue a business opportunity that would allow me to serve others while maintaining integrity and honesty in all our endeavors."

Al's interest in Caring Transitions was sparked by his wife Tammy's admiration for the company's online estate sale platform, CTBids. Their frequent travels exposed them to the growing need for comprehensive transition services in the Nixa area, motivating them to explore franchise ownership.

"The Ozarks have always been a very friendly environment for me," Rutledge continued. "I can talk to anybody on the street. This is going to help me get out and see what needs there are and to help other people. I always wanted to move back to the Ozarks for that reason."

Kirtlan had his sights set on opening a Caring Transitions franchise with his father-in-law because he has always been passionate about family and seeing other families thrive around him. "Later on in life when you move or you transition into the next season, it can be traumatic for a lot of people, so if we can come in and we can help the family continue to be a family, then I know that I will help fulfill my God-given purpose here."

After being married to Al's daughter Lindsay for almost 11 years and having children together, Kirtlan went on to discuss how they are a family who cares about other families and how this will play a large role in how he and Rutledge operate their Caring Transitions franchise.

"We're already in a community that is super family-focused and loves the family aspect of just being together," Kirtlan said. "We hope to double down on that and just allow families to be strengthened through our services. We also are excited to be able to provide employment and a great place for people to work and allow their purposes to be fulfilled as well through caring for others as well."

"We are so excited to welcome Al and Chad to the Caring Transitions franchise family and to build up our brand presence in Missouri further," said Ray Fabik, President of Caring Transitions. "Their combined compassion and drive, matched with their past professional experiences will serve them well in providing a much-needed service to the people within the Branson area"

Caring Transitions currently has more than 325 franchise locations serving families across the country.

About Caring Transitions

Caring Transitions, founded in 2006, is the most trusted and experienced national franchise specializing in senior relocation and transition services.

