Caring Transitions Expands Compassionate Senior Transition Services to Tulsa

Caring Transitions is a franchise designed to minimize stress by utilizing specially trained professionals to oversee every detail of a senior's transition with compassion, including decluttering, organizing, packing, move management, unpacking, resettling, and cleanouts. The company also manages both in-home and online estate sales. The online estate sales are hosted on the brand's widely popular auction platform, CTBIDS, which can support its clients in liquidating unique and everyday treasures that many cherish.

Montgomery not only brings personal relocation experience to her territory, but she's also a seasoned strategic business leader. She brings extensive experience building community relationships and partnership development to her new business venture. Her background includes executive roles in non-profit and for-profit organizations, where she excelled in fostering community relationships and advocacy work, including her notable contributions to the Oklahoma Hemophilia Foundation.

"Having helped family and friends through their own transitions, I've seen firsthand the emotional and logistical challenges involved," said Montgomery. "I'm committed to making these situations smoother and less stressful for families in the Tulsa area."

Caring Transitions currently has more than 300 franchise locations serving families across the country.

"We're ecstatic to welcome Kathleen Montgomery to our franchise family and expand our network in Oklahoma," said Ray Fabik, President of Caring Transitions. "Her business experience, combined with her passion for helping others through the moving and downsizing process, makes her the ideal Caring Transitions franchisee. The people of Tulsa and the surrounding areas are in great hands with Kathleen."

About Caring Transitions

Caring Transitions, founded in 2006, is the most trusted and experienced national franchise specializing in senior relocation and transition services. With more than 300 locations throughout the United States, all owned and operated by Certified Relocation and Transition Specialists, Caring Transitions provides clients with supportive moves, auctions, rightsizing, and transitions. This includes expert advice plus a well-executed transition plan beginning with the initial sorting of personal belongings through packing, unpacking, resettling, and selling of items to the final clearing and cleaning of the property. For more information, visit http://www.caringtransitions.com or visit us on Facebook.

