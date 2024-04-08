Caring Transitions Expands Compassionate Senior Transitions Services to Franklin & Milford areas

"I hope to ensure members of our community know they have a trusted resource they can count on when they are in need of the services we provide. Change can be difficult; we are here to help." Post this

He explains, "I have always wanted to do more. Find a way to expand my impact, and I had come across Caring Transitions and the more I learned about the business, the more excited I got."

Also joining the Caring Transitions of Franklin & Milford team is Shannon Veilleux-Nietenhoefer. With a background in overseeing assisted living departments, Shannon has spent years providing compassion and care to seniors and their loved ones. Her personal journey, marked by the unexpected loss of her father-in-law, has deepened her understanding of the challenges families face when navigating the emotional and logistical aspects of transitions.

Shannon explains, "Being on the side of pharmacy with assisted living, I was floored that we didn't have anybody in our area doing the kind of work as Caring Transitions, "Shannon went on to say. "I always thought it was the family or just something else and I realize now that's why my own family and many others are always so stressed out during this difficult transitional period."

The collective trio of Brian, Rosmerlyn, and Shannon all understand the growing demand for the unique and specialty services provided by Caring Transitions and the need for such help within their own community.

The team from Franklin & Milford will look to hit the ground running this spring by working together with local businesses within their community to help boost all those around them. Caring Transitions of Franklin & Milford will look to be the source of stress relief for all aspects of life's transitions for clients, partners, and beyond within their area of Massachusetts, assisting in all ways possible and matching those in need with the right service.

"We are thrilled to welcome Brian to the Caring Transitions franchise family and to further build up our brand presence in Massachusetts," said Ray Fabik, President of Caring Transitions. "His background in the long-term care industry and his compassion to help others will serve him well. The Franklin & Milford areas are in great hands with Brian and his team."

Caring Transitions currently has more than 325 franchise locations serving families across the country.

About Caring Transitions

Caring Transitions, founded in 2006, is the most trusted and experienced national franchise specializing in senior relocation and transition services. With more than 300 locations throughout the United States, all owned and operated by Certified Relocation and Transition Specialists, Caring Transitions provides clients with supportive moves, auctions, rightsizing, and transitions.

