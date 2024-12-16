Caring Transitions Expands Compassionate Services to California with New Location in Benicia, Vallejo, Fairfield, and Suisun City

"We can all continue to grow gracefully, with dignity and vitality, at any age. I see Caring Transitions as more than just a relocation or estate management company. It's a holistic endeavor, one that embraces well-being, genuine care, and personal stories." Post this

Trang Nguyen brings over 25 years of professional and multicultural experience to her role as franchise owner. Having lived and worked in Australia, Vietnam, Southeast Asia, and the United States, she developed a deep understanding of the universal challenges and emotional complexities surrounding major life transitions.

Trang's extensive background includes roles in large corporations, retail, and e-commerce, as well as leading NGO and NPO initiatives. She has served as a Youth Group Leader for over a decade, acted as Master of Ceremony at large community events in Sydney, and volunteered for three months in Manila as a Legal Aid Office Manager assisting stateless individuals. Additionally, as a Certified Life Coach and Mindfulness Facilitator, Trang's career has consistently blended compassion, personal growth, and community support into the fabric of her professional life.

"I chose to open a Caring Transitions franchise because I believe every life change—whether downsizing, moving to a continuing care retirement community, or managing estate sales—deserves care, attention, and empathy," Trang explained. "When I cleaned out my mom's room after she passed, I truly understood how emotionally overwhelming these transitions can be. I wanted to create a service that not only meets practical needs of these transitions, but also provides families with patience, understanding, and reassurance."

Trang's vision for Caring Transitions of Benicia & Vallejo extends far beyond logistics. She aims to build a trusted community partner that fosters connection, education, and empowerment for local seniors and their families. Her plans include hosting educational events, collaborating with local businesses, and providing access to valuable resources to enrich clients' lives.

"Growing older should never mean losing one's sense of identity, independence, or fulfillment," Trang emphasized. "I believe we can all grow gracefully, with dignity and vitality, at any age. Caring Transitions is more than a relocation or estate management company—it's a holistic endeavor that celebrates well-being, personal stories, and the unique values of each individual. Through this work, I hope to bring a renewed sense of connection and care to seniors and their families."

Ray Fabik, President of Caring Transitions, shared his excitement about Trang joining the franchise: "We are thrilled to welcome Trang to the Caring Transitions family and to strengthen our presence in California. Her dedication to serving others and her passion for helping seniors and families navigate life's transitions make her an excellent addition to our team. We look forward to seeing the positive impact Trang and her team will have in Benicia and the surrounding communities."

Caring Transitions currently has more than 350 franchise locations serving families across the country.

To learn more about Caring Transitions, visit CaringTransitions.com.

About Caring Transitions

Caring Transitions, founded in 2006, is the most trusted and experienced national franchise specializing in senior relocation and transition services. With more than 350 locations throughout the United States, all owned and operated by Certified Relocation and Transition Specialists, Caring Transitions provides clients with supportive moves, auctions, rightsizing, and transitions. This includes expert advice plus a well-executed transition plan beginning with the initial sorting of personal belongings through packing, unpacking, resettling, and selling of items to the final clearing and cleaning of the property. For more information, visit http://www.caringtransitions.com.

Follow Us!

Be sure to follow our national social media platforms on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, X, and TikTok.

Media Contact

Caring Transitions, Caring Transitions, 8442205427, [email protected], www.CaringTransitions.com

SOURCE Caring Transitions