Caring Transitions Expands Compassionate Services to Virginia Beach

"My journey as a military spouse has equipped me with the skills and empathy to help families through difficult transitions," said Henderson. "I am passionate about fostering a sense of community and showing dignity and respect to seniors as they navigate new chapters in their lives. Caring Transitions' services are a seamless, one-stop solution that empowers families during life's changes."

Susan first encountered Caring Transitions while rebuilding her Virginia Beach home during the pandemic, finding quality furniture and treasures through CTBids. Inspired by the brand's values of caring, compassion, respect, and integrity, she was drawn to join the organization.

"Being a part of Caring Transitions aligns perfectly with my values. Having seen firsthand how our services alleviate stress and hardship for families, I am proud to offer our trusted, one-stop solutions to my community," she said.

Committed to fostering a sense of community, Susan plans to honor seniors' journeys and empower their futures. She aims to engage in local events, sponsor causes affecting the senior population, and promote dignity and respect for this invaluable generation.

"Seniors hold a wealth of knowledge and history. Through our services, I want to help them and their families view transitions as a new chapter to celebrate and embrace," Susan added.

"We are so thrilled to welcome Susan into the Caring Transitions franchise family and to strengthen and continue building our brand presence in Virginia," said Ray Fabik, President of Caring Transitions. "Her dedication to supporting seniors and fostering a compassionate community perfectly embodies our mission and values. We look forward to the positive impact Caring Transitions of Virginia Beach East will make under her leadership."

Caring Transitions currently has more than 350 franchise locations serving families across the country.

To learn more about Caring Transitions, visit CaringTransitions.com.

About Caring Transitions

Caring Transitions, founded in 2006, is the most trusted and experienced national franchise specializing in senior relocation and transition services. With more than 350 locations throughout the United States, all owned and operated by Certified Relocation and Transition Specialists, Caring Transitions provides clients with supportive moves, auctions, rightsizing, and transitions. This includes expert advice plus a well-executed transition plan beginning with the initial sorting of personal belongings through packing, unpacking, resettling, and selling of items to the final clearing and cleaning of the property. For more information, visit http://www.caringtransitions.com.

