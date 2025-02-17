Caring Transitions Expands Within Denver Area with the Launch of Park Hill and Commerce City Location

"I'm here to bring peace of mind, integrity, and relief to seniors and their families, and to make a positive impact on my new community." Post this

A graduate of the University of Missouri with a degree in Journalism and Marketing, she built a career in advertising and advertising sales before returning to school to study interior architecture. Her varied professional background also includes managing residential moves, providing organization services and home remodels, and serving as an executive director for an educational non-profit.

Reflecting on her journey, Jennifer stated, "After downsizing and the eventual passing of my father, I witnessed firsthand the challenges that seniors and their families face when managing a lifetime's worth of possessions. The opportunity to join Caring Transitions perfectly aligns with my skill set and my passion for making a difference."

Jennifer is especially excited about the prospect of handling estate sales—both online and in-person—a venture that resonates with her lifelong exposure to antiques and collectibles. "My mother was a collector and my aunt was an antique dealer," she explained. "I've always been fascinated by the history, art, and stories behind household items. Joining Caring Transitions allows me to dive into that passion while also helping seniors transition smoothly to the next phase of their lives."

Her entrepreneurial spirit is further reinforced by her background in project management, sales, marketing, and interior design, as well as the legacy of her father, who founded the CPA firm, Bland & Associates, in Omaha. "I've owned my own moving and organizing business before, and Caring Transitions offered an incredible opportunity to combine all of my experience into a service that truly matters," Jennifer added. "I'm here to bring peace of mind, integrity, and relief to seniors and their families, and to make a positive impact on my new community."

Jennifer also cherishes her role as a mother to two grown children—one residing in Denver and the other in Los Angeles—and as a pet lover with her golden retriever, Ozzie, and two cats, Frankie and Charlie. "I believe that helping seniors during one of the most vulnerable stages of their lives is not only a service but a calling. I want to be someone people turn to for help, someone who makes our community a better place to live," she said.

"We are thrilled to welcome Jennifer into the Caring Transitions franchise family and to strengthen and continue building our brand presence in Colorado, and continuing to build our national brand presence," said Ray Fabik, President of Caring Transitions. "Jennifer's diverse background, entrepreneurial spirit, and heartfelt commitment to helping seniors navigate life's transitions embody our mission perfectly."

About Caring Transitions

Caring Transitions, founded in 2006, is the most trusted and experienced national franchise specializing in senior relocation and transition services. With more than 375 locations throughout the United States, all owned and operated by Certified Relocation and Transition Specialists, Caring Transitions provides clients with supportive moves, auctions, rightsizing, and transitions. This includes expert advice plus a well-executed transition plan beginning with the initial sorting of personal belongings through packing, unpacking, resettling, and selling of items to the final clearing and cleaning of the property. For more information, visit http://www.caringtransitions.com.

