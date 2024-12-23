Caring Transitions Launches in Boyertown & Harleysville, PA, Offering Trusted Support for Downsizing & Estate Sales

"I've spent my career helping seniors remain as independent as possible. Seeing how difficult it can be for them to uproot their lives, often after decades in the same home, showed me there's a real need for compassionate, knowledgeable support." Post this

"I've spent my career helping seniors remain as independent as possible," said Bruno. "Seeing how difficult it can be for them to uproot their lives, often after decades in the same home, showed me there's a real need for compassionate, knowledgeable support. Caring Transitions offers exactly that—holistic services that help reduce stress and ensure seniors can focus on adapting to their new environment with confidence and grace."

In addition to her medical and therapeutic background, Bruno understands transitions from a personal perspective. She made a life-changing career decision to leave her role as a director of rehabilitation and launch her own business. As a mother of two adult children, Angela and Dante, Bruno is no stranger to navigating change and seeking solutions that support family well-being. She is also thankful for the support of her partner, Tim, whose background as a 25-year police officer and construction business owner complements her compassionate approach with practical experience and steadfast encouragement.

Another key aspect of Caring Transitions of Boyertown & Harleysville is Bruno's commitment to supporting local retirement communities, many of which are faith-based and nonprofit. Over her years in occupational therapy, she observed how these communities care deeply for their residents, even as they age well beyond initial expectations.

"These communities often have benevolent funds to help residents who outlive their financial resources," said Bruno. "I plan to be involved, aiming to become a sponsor—silver or gold—for events that raise funds for these organizations, so seniors can remain in the communities they love without fear of financial hardship."

Her ultimate hope is to guide seniors and their families through a period often marked by uncertainty, offering expertise, empathy, and reassurance. From helping clients decide what to keep or sell to ensuring each box is safely unpacked and each item placed thoughtfully, Bruno and her team focus on making every transition as smooth as possible. "I've watched people struggle when moving into retirement communities or smaller homes, feeling overwhelmed by decisions and unfamiliar spaces," she said.

"We are so thrilled to welcome Karyl into the Caring Transitions franchise family and to strengthen and continue building our brand presence in Pennsylvania," said Ray Fabik, President of Caring Transitions. "Her extensive experience with older adults, coupled with her compassionate, client-focused mindset, perfectly aligns with our mission."

Caring Transitions currently has more than 350 franchise locations serving families across the country.

Caring Transitions of Boyertown & Harleysville

About Caring Transitions

Caring Transitions, founded in 2006, is the most trusted and experienced national franchise specializing in senior relocation and transition services. With more than 350 locations throughout the United States, all owned and operated by Certified Relocation and Transition Specialists, Caring Transitions provides clients with supportive moves, auctions, rightsizing, and transitions. This includes expert advice plus a well-executed transition plan beginning with the initial sorting of personal belongings through packing, unpacking, resettling, and selling of items to the final clearing and cleaning of the property. For more information, visit http://www.caringtransitions.com.

